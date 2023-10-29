"Tyson could not hurt him" - Conor McGregor gives immediate cageside reaction to razor-close Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou decision

Conor McGregor was blown away by the recently concluded heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. The lineal heavyweight champion took on the Cameroonian in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a fight that was marketed as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’.

The fight turned out exactly as promised in spite of there being some skepticism about Ngannou’s lack of experience in boxing. The former UFC heavyweight champion shocked the world with an outstanding performance and even scored the only knockdown of the fight in round three. However, ‘The Gypsy King’ emerged victoriously via split decision on the judges’ scorecards after ten hard-fought rounds.

MMA megastar Conor McGregor gave his immediate reaction to the fight while speaking to TNT Sports. The Irishman lauded Fury for recovering from the knockdown and said:

“Lovely shot, coming to the back of the head… but more off balance as well. But yeah, fair play to Tyson [Fury]. He’s a tough man as well. Strong chin.”

He added:

“Ngannou is a powerful boy as well. Tyson couldn’t hurt him. He was just missing with that right hand. Great fight, great to watch! Heavyweight boxing is EXCITING! Especially from the ringside…!”

Conor McGregor further stated that he is intrigued to watch how things unfold in the heavyweight division with Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Oleksandr Usyk at the helm of its affairs.

Watch McGregor’s reaction to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou below:

