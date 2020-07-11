UFC 251 weigh-in results revealed

UFC 251 weigh-in results are in as Vanessa Melo fails to make weight.

All title fights are official as the champions and challengers make weight.

UFC 251 Usman v Masvidal: Weigh-Ins

UFC 251 is all set to happen now as the weigh-ins came to an end yesterday. The event headliners, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal both made weight and looked good while doing so.

The other UFC title fights on the card, the UFC bantamweight challengers Petr Yan and Jose Aldo along with the UFC featherweight champion and challenger, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway all made weight. Hence, all the title fights are official.

Other awaited fights on the card, which include Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade also managed to make weight. The clash is an important one for the strawweight division as the winner will most likely get a title shot, given the status the two fighters hold. However, there was one who failed to make weight. It was Vanessa Melo who missed her weight when she came five over the Bantamweight limit of136 pounds.

Melo will now forfeit thirty percent of her entire purse to her opponent Karol Rosa. Others on the card came under the limit and the card will most likely proceed smoothly.

UFC 251 has had a rollercoaster ride right from the main event being altered to the very location of the fight. Howver, it has been fun and exciting to follow. The result of weigh-ins is as follows, from MMA Fighting.

UFC 251 weigh-in results

Main card

Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Max Holloway (145)

Petr Yan (135) vs. Jose Aldo (135)

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs. Paige VanZant (126)

Preliminaries

Advertisement

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Elizeu Zaleski (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Danny Henry (146)

Leonardo Santos (156) vs. Roman Bogatov (155.5)

Early Preliminaries

Marcin Tybura (252) vs. Maxim Grishin (223)

Raulian Paiva (129)* vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Karol Rosa (136) vs. Vanessa Melo (141)*

Davey Grant (136) vs. Martin Day (136)