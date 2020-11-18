UFC 255 news: Darren Till will not be in Mike Perry's corner for his fight with Tim Means

As reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Darren Till won’t be in Mike Perry’s corner for the latter’s UFC 255 fight against Tim Means.

Mike Perry’s corner for his fight against Means would consist of his pregnant girlfriend Latory Gonzalez and a longtime friend who is not a fighter. Helwani’s tweet regarding the same read as follows –

“Mike Perry returns this weekend. His corner, per his manager Abraham Kawa, will be his (pregnant) girlfriend and a long-time friend of his who isn’t a fighter. Darren Till did not make the cut.”

Mike Perry returns this weekend.



His corner, per his manager Abraham Kawa, will be his (pregnant) girlfriend and a long-time friend of his who isn’t a fighter.



Darren Till did not make the cut. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 16, 2020

Darren Till offered a significant amount of money to be a part of Mike Perry’s corner

It was a few weeks back that UFC Welterweight KO artist Mike Perry announced that he’d be auctioning off a spot in his corner for his next fight.

Perry was initially scheduled to face former UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler at UFC 255.

Ahead of his all-important fight against Lawler, Perry went on to announce that the highest bidder would receive the opportunity to be a part of his corner for the fight at UFC 255.

Needless to say, the MMA community was set abuzz with Perry giving fans the opportunity to buy a spot in his corner for his clash against UFC legend Robbie Lawler.

Several bids were put forth in the ensuing days, including one made by high-ranking UFC middleweight Darren Till. The British middleweight sensation claimed that he’d pay five thousand dollars for the opportunity to be in Perry’s corner for the UFC 255 fight.

The MMA world was subsequently rife with rumors that Till could indeed end up serving as a cornerman for Perry at UFC 255.

However, both Till and Perry eventually engaged in a series of intense back-and-forth social media exchanges. Mike Perry went as far as strongly asserting that he’d be willing to move up to the middleweight division to fight Darren Till.

Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,... — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

Couple days ago, @PlatinumPerry tweeted “whoever gives me the most money” can corner him along with his pregnant girlfriend for his upcoming fight vs. Robbie Lawler.



Well, @darrentill2 tells me he is dead serious about willing to pay $5,000 to be in Perry’s corner for the fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 6, 2020

Now that I’m in @PlatinumPerry ‘s corner,

How much will someone pay me to throw the towel in.?

😂😂😂😭😭😭 — D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020

You said it years ago @darrentill2 and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected... 👿 🔪 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 11, 2020

Till last competed in July of this year and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker in a Middleweight bout. Meanwhile, Perry last fought in June, securing a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall at Welterweight.

Mike Perry now faces Tim Means at UFC 255

The highly anticipated fight between Mike Perry and Robbie Lawler was regarded as the biggest fight of Platinum’s career to date. Regardless, Lawler was coerced to withdraw from the fight due to injury issues.

UFC and Mike Perry eventually agreed upon roping in Tim Means as a replacement opponent. Means is now set to fight Perry in the three-round Welterweight bout that’ll take place at UFC 255.

UFC 255 will be headlined by men’s Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo defending his title against Alex Perez.

On the other hand, the fight card’s co-main event will feature UFC women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against Jennifer Maia.

