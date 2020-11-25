UFC 256: Deiveson Figueiredo to defend his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is set to defend his title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020.

Following the conclusion of UFC 255, the MMA community has been rife with speculation regarding Deiveson Figueiredo potentially defending his belt against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

On that note, the UFC has now officially confirmed the matchup via the organization’s Twitter account.

“Challenge accepted. @Daico_Deiveson looks to make a historic turnaround vs @TheAssassinBaby! #UFC256”

Should Deiveson Figueiredo successfully compete at UFC 256 next month, it’d be the fastest turnaround for a UFC champion between title defenses.

Figueiredo could etch his name in history by defending his flyweight title against Moreno at UFC 256. He’d become the only UFC champion in history to put his title on the line twice within a span of 21 days.

Deiveson Figueiredo amazed the MMA world with his performance at UFC 255

Deiveson Figueiredo has suffered just one loss over the course of his entire MMA career thus far. The aforesaid defeat was a closely contested bout that ended with Figueiredo losing to Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision.

Figueiredo’s loss to Formiga came in March of last year. Since then, the former has proceeded to amass an impressive five-fight winning streak.

Advertisement

Going by the moniker "Deus Da Guerra", which translates to "God of War", Figueiredo is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous KO artists in the flyweight division today.

Deiveson Figueiredo put his UFC flyweight belt on the line against Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020.

Many in the MMA world expected Perez to give Figueiredo a tough challenge. However, Figueiredo ended up dominating and submitting Perez in the very first round of their fight.

DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO IN LESS THAN 2 MINUTES 😱 #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/ux3ONTGBI1 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 22, 2020

Deiveson Figueiredo is set to clash with Brandon Moreno at UFC 256

It’s no secret that Mexican MMA competitor Brandon Moreno has had his sights set on his Brazilian counterpart Deiveson Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title ever since the latter first won it earlier this year.

In fact, Figueiredo has now asserted that he has a personal problem with Moreno, as he believes the latter has been engaging in unwarranted trash talk against him.

Advertisement

Brandon Moreno competed at the same UFC 255 event, besting Brandon Royval via first-round TKO. Riding the momentum of their respective performances at UFC 255, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are now set to clash for the former's flyweight title at UFC 256.

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the UFC 256 clash between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno? Sound off in the comments.