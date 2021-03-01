UFC 259: Watch when Megan Anderson earned her title shot against Amanda Nunes by defeating Norma Dumont

UFC Women’s Featherweight contender, Megan Anderson, scored a spectacular KO victory over Norma Dumont Viana to get the opportunity to fight Amanda Nunes for the division title at UFC 259.

Anderson is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in MMA today. Ahead of her UFC 259 matchup against reigning UFC Women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, UFC has put forth a free fight featuring the Australian on its official YouTube channel.

The fight in question is Megan Anderson’s most recent one, her featherweight bout against Norma Dumont Viana at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo on February 29th, 2020. This fight witnessed her win via a one-punch KO and earn her title shot. Fans can watch the complete Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana matchup below –

The matchup between Megan Anderson and Norma Dumont Viana started off with the Australian being bull rushed by The Brazilian. Expertly evading Viana’s aggressive striking and utilizing her great footwork, Anderson steered clear of The Immortal One's punches.

Megan Anderson seemed to have the better timing and was also controlling the range at which the fight was taking place. Regardless, Norma Dumont Viana eventually closed the distance and went all out in trying to take The Australian to the ground.

Both Anderson and Viana then engaged in a clinch battle against the fence. The Brazilian even dragged Anderson to the ground briefly but was quickly reversed. The Australian eventually overpowered Viana, and the fight once again turned into a striking battle.

Norma Dumont Viana continued being the aggressor, trying her best to catch Megan Anderson from long range whilst also looking to get inside and exchange in the pocket. Anderson, however, threw a beautiful 1-2 (left jab-right straight) from the orthodox stance, gauging the distance.

This was followed by a thunderous right hand that knocked Norma Dumont Viana down. The Australian looked to follow up with ground strikes, but the referee waved off the bout. Anderson was declared the winner via KO at the 3:31-minute mark of round one.

Megan Anderson looks to continue her winning ways against Amanda Nunes

Megan Anderson is an exceptionally talented striker

Megan Anderson’s win over a fighter like Norma Dumont Viana earned her widespread praise. However, the Australian is now faced with the task of toppling one of the greatest fighters in combat sports today, Amanda Nunes.

Anderson faces current UFC Women’s Featherweight and Bantamweight champion at UFC 259, with Nunes’ 145 lbs title on the line. Do you see Megan Anderson replicating the success she had in the Norma Dumont Viana fight against Amanda Nunes? Sound off in the comments.