UFC 262: Embedded, Episode 5: Charles Oliveira motivates Tony Ferguson to beat Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira has motivated Tony Ferguson to beat Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

In the UFC 262 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 5, former opponents Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson were seen engaging in a lighthearted conversation before the UFC 262 fighter face-offs.

The UFC 262 pre-fight press conference had approached its end, with only the fighter face-offs left. Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson were waiting for the face-offs stage-side when "Do Bronx" decided to share a few words of encouragement with "El Cucuy."

Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson appeared to be making small talk before they went on stage for their respective fighter face-offs.

Oliveira spoke in his mother tongue, Brazilian Portuguese, and offered motivational words to Ferguson. He stated:

“It’s time, bro. Time that you win, alright? Go for it! Let’s be victorious!”

“Now it’s time to show off who’s going to win. Eye to eye.” (*Translation courtesy: UFC)

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson jestingly lifted Charles Oliveira up while also advising him to keep his hands up in the fight.

As noted, Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson are former opponents, having faced off against each other in their most recent fight. Their lightweight matchup took place at UFC 256 (December 2020) and saw Oliveira defeat Ferguson via unanimous decision.

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush serve as the headliner and co-headliner at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

The UFC 262 fight card is set to feature two incredibly important fights in the UFC lightweight division.

A new undisputed UFC lightweight champion will be crowned in the main event of UFC 262, as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler face off with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of UFC 262 will see former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson battle against Beneil Dariush. The consensus in the MMA community is that the winner of the Ferguson vs. Dariush matchup will likely find themselves in the UFC lightweight title picture.

The winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush could also receive a shot at the UFC lightweight title either in their very next fight or perhaps after getting another win under their belt.

UFC 262 will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on May 15th, 2021.

