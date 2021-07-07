'I'm the best in the world, I'm gonna beat Conor' - Dustin Poirier explains his decision to fight Conor McGregor again instead of fighting for the title

Dustin Poirier believes a victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 would guarantee him a title shot. During an interview with ESPN MMA, Poirier was asked why he chose to fight McGregor for the third time over a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion said he would beat McGregor again and fight for the title to prove he is the best in the world. Dustin Poirier recognizes the magnitude of his trilogy against McGregor.

"Because if I'm the best in the world, I'm gonna beat Conor and fight for the belt regardless. You know, I'm a provider and this is a big opportunity, to close out this trilogy, it's a huge fight, huge event. It's gonna be a great night."

Here's the full Dustin Poirier interview from ESPN MMA:

At UFC 257, Dustin Poirier was victorious over the former two-division UFC world champion. Poirier avenged his loss to McGregor, one that he suffered seven years ago, as he got his hand raised after beating the Irishman via TKO in the second round.

Dustin Poirier is aiming for a second victory over Conor McGregor

At UFC 264, Dustin Poirier will look to secure the most significant victory of his UFC career so far by beating Conor McGregor once again. A win over the Irishman would seal Poirier's place as the first challenger for Charles Oliveira's UFC lightweight championship..

However, 'The Diamond' has a tough task ahead of himself. McGregor looks motivated, and a victory for the Irishman would see him get back into the win column for the first time since early 2020. It would also result in his first victory at lightweight since 2016.

Meanwhile, a win for Dustin Poirier would guarantee him his first title shot since his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019. At the UFC 242 pay-per-view, Poirier was unable to beat 'The Eagle' in an undisputed title fight, having already won the interim UFC lightweight title beforehand.

