"A legend of the sport" - Alexander Volkanovski believes Jose Aldo is still "as dangerous as ever"

Alexander Volkanovski has asserted that Jose Aldo is “a legend of the sport” and is still “as dangerous as ever”.

During an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Alexander Volkanovski spoke to hosts Matt Serra and Jim Norton on multiple topics. One of the topics discussed during their conversation was MMA legend Jose Aldo, a fighter whom Volkanovski holds a win over.

Serra brought up Aldo’s recent performances and asked Alexander Volkanovski whether it makes him feel even better to see a fighter whom he’s previously beaten go on to achieve success.

‘The Great’ responded by giving Aldo props for his recent performances. Addressing Jose Aldo’s most recent fight, a win over Pedro Munhoz, Alexander Volkanovski stated:

“Oh, a 100 percent, yeah, seeing that…(He’s) a legend of the sport. And he’s still doing what he’s doing, against killers as well. And that last fight, he looked great. And man, I tried telling people going in, like even when people are asking me, ‘Who you’ve got?’ I’ve got Aldo. Even from fighting him, I knew he’s like, you know, watching some of his fights – he’s still so fast-twitched."

"He’s still so fast. He still does everything right. And he ended up showing small things. He ended up having a little bit more volume, I thought. I thought that he tended to go first a little bit more in this fight as well – which, sometimes, he just looks for counters, and you know, things like that. But he showed a few more tools. I think he’s still as dangerous as ever.”

Alexander Volkanovski aims to continue his reign at featherweight, while Jose Aldo seeks bantamweight gold

Alexander Volkanovski (left); Brian Ortega (right)

Alexander Volkanovski is looking to continue his featherweight reign, as he’s set to defend his UFC featherweight title for the second time. Volkanovski will be putting his title on the line against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

Also Read

Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has competed at bantamweight in his last four fights. Aldo is 2-2 in the UFC bantamweight division and has consistently fought top-tier fighters in his new weight class.

Jose Aldo is currently on a two-fight win streak and has vowed to continue his quest to capture the UFC bantamweight title. Aldo’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 in August 2021.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava