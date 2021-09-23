×
Chael Sonnen gives his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Chael Sonnen (left) and Alex Volkanovski & Brian Ortega (right)
Anil Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Sep 23, 2021 10:05 PM IST
News

Chael Sonnen has given his official prediction for the upcoming featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Speaking in a video for his YouTube series Beyond The Fight, 'The American Gangster' stated that MMA fans will see a new UFC champion crowned at this weekend's pay-per-view.

"My official prediction [for] Volkanovski vs. Ortega, 'And New!'... Guys, I don't submit for you that Brian Ortega is a better fighter. I damn sure don't submit for you that he's faster. I guarantee you he is not stronger. I worry about his conditioning because I think that's an underrated tool of Volkanovski... So, how is Brian Ortega gonna get it done, right? I guess you call it a gut feeling."

Sonnen then went on to say that, according to him, 'T-City' will get the job done in the fourth round of the headlining fight.

"I think Brian Ortega loses the fight. I think he loses each round of the fight until the fourth round where he hits something dynamic, opens a cut and/or knocks him out. How's that for specific?"

Catch Chael Sonnen's prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega below:

Brian Ortega will get a second shot at UFC gold at UFC 266

UFC 266 will be the first time Alexander Volkanovski has headlined a UFC event. He's previously co-main evented alongside max Holloway on two occasions.

For Ortega, the fight will provide a second chance to become the UFC featherweight champion. 'T-City' first competed for the title at UFC 231 against Max Holloway. The 30-year-old, who was undefeated before that fight, was battered for 20 minutes by 'Blessed'. The fight was then called off due to a doctor's stoppage.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Ortega returned to action and cruised to a decision victory against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung last October. It remains to be seen whether 'T-City' will be successful in his second attempt at gold or if Volkanovski will successfully defend his belt for the second time.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
