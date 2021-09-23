Chael Sonnen gives his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Chael Sonnen has given his official prediction for the upcoming featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Speaking in a video for his YouTube series Beyond The Fight, 'The American Gangster' stated that MMA fans will see a new UFC champion crowned at this weekend's pay-per-view.

"My official prediction [for] Volkanovski vs. Ortega, 'And New!'... Guys, I don't submit for you that Brian Ortega is a better fighter. I damn sure don't submit for you that he's faster. I guarantee you he is not stronger. I worry about his conditioning because I think that's an underrated tool of Volkanovski... So, how is Brian Ortega gonna get it done, right? I guess you call it a gut feeling."

Sonnen then went on to say that, according to him, 'T-City' will get the job done in the fourth round of the headlining fight.

"I think Brian Ortega loses the fight. I think he loses each round of the fight until the fourth round where he hits something dynamic, opens a cut and/or knocks him out. How's that for specific?"

Catch Chael Sonnen's prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega below:

Brian Ortega will get a second shot at UFC gold at UFC 266

UFC 266 will be the first time Alexander Volkanovski has headlined a UFC event. He's previously co-main evented alongside max Holloway on two occasions.

For Ortega, the fight will provide a second chance to become the UFC featherweight champion. 'T-City' first competed for the title at UFC 231 against Max Holloway. The 30-year-old, who was undefeated before that fight, was battered for 20 minutes by 'Blessed'. The fight was then called off due to a doctor's stoppage.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Ortega returned to action and cruised to a decision victory against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung last October. It remains to be seen whether 'T-City' will be successful in his second attempt at gold or if Volkanovski will successfully defend his belt for the second time.

