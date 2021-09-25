Logan Paul predicts the outcomes of the main and co-main events of UFC 266 

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has revealed the fighters he will be betting on for the upcoming UFC 266 card.

In a Twitter post, 'The Maverick' picked Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko and Curtis Blaydes to win their respective fights at UFC 266.

" I got [Brian] Ortega, [Valentina] Shevchenko and [Curtis] Blaydes this weekend at UFC 266," wrote Logan Paul.

UFC 266 is a stacked card with entertaining fights from top to bottom. The main event will feature an exciting 145-pound matchup between Ortega and Alex Volaknovski for the featherweight title. It will be the first time 'The Great' will headline a UFC event ever since making his debut for the promotion in November 2016.

The co-main event of UFC 266 will feature another title bout as flyweight queen Shevchenko will take on Lauren Murphy in her sixth title defense. 'The Bullet' is undefeated at 125 pounds whereas 'Lucky' is riding an impressive five-fight win streak in the UFC. It will be interesting to see how things fare in that fight too.

Arguably the most exciting matchup on the card is a five-round non-title non-main-event bout between Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz. The fight is a rematch 17 years in the making. The two fighters first fought at UFC 47 where Diaz knocked out 'Ruthless' in the second round of the fight.

In the prelims of UFC 266, a lightweight banger is also scheduled to go down between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast. Despite facing visa issues, both fighters made it to Las Vegas and successfully weighed in under the lightweight limit.

Logan Paul and his brother Jake have taken the boxing world by storm

Logan Paul and his little brother Jake have been making waves in the boxing world as of late. 'The Problem Child' is currently 4-0 as a professional boxer and has defeated former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in his last two bouts.

Despite having a losing professional record, Logan Paul managed to secure an exhibition boxing contest with Floyd Mayweather and successfully managed to survive all eight rounds with 'Money'.

Edited by aditya.rangarajan