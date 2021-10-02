"That would be a great fight" - Michael Bisping names next logical opponent for Nick Diaz

Michael Bisping has suggested that the ideal opponent for Nick Diaz in his next fight would be fellow MMA legend Donald Cerrone.

During a Q&A session on the official Michael Bisping YouTube channel, a viewer asked Bisping for his thoughts on a potential fight between Nick Diaz and Donald Cerrone. ‘The Count’ responded to that by saying:

“Love it. I think it’s a really, really logical matchup – Two legends, two guys who’ve been around the sport, gave their bodies to the sport. Donald Cerrone, with respect, he has to be knocking on the door of retirement anytime soon. I think that would be a great fight. I really do. I think that’s one that makes a lot of sense for a lot of people, if I’m honest, you know.”

Nick Diaz made his professional MMA debut back in 2001. The older Diaz brother’s record stands at 26 wins, ten losses and two NCs (No Contests). On the other hand, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone debuted in 2006. His MMA record reads 36 wins, 16 losses and two NCs.

Nick Diaz and Donald Cerrone are both 38, and have competed at the highest levels of MMA during their respective careers. Diaz hadn’t competed in a professional MMA bout since January 2015.

Diaz recently returned to the sport. He competed at UFC 266 this September, in what was his first MMA fight in over six years. On the contrary, Donald Cerrone has been one of the most active top-tier MMA fighters over the past few years.

Could a Nick Diaz vs. Donald Cerrone fight materialize in the near future?

Nick Diaz’s most recent fight was his first after a lengthy hiatus from the sport. The Stockton native faced former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266.

Their first fight witnessed Diaz beating Lawler via second-round KO in a welterweight bout at UFC 47 in April 2004. However, their rematch – a middleweight bout at UFC 266 – saw Lawler defeat Diaz via third-round TKO.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



wins by TKO when Nick Diaz couldn't get back to his feet. Robbie Lawler evens the score with Nick Diaz at #UFC266 @Ruthless_RL wins by TKO when Nick Diaz couldn't get back to his feet. Robbie Lawler evens the score with Nick Diaz at #UFC266



@Ruthless_RL wins by TKO when Nick Diaz couldn't get back to his feet. https://t.co/UHmEqYkPUb

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone’s last fight was a first-round TKO loss against Alex Morono in a welterweight bout at UFC on ESPN: Rodriguez vs. Waterson in May 2021.

Also Read

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Alex Morono finishes Donald Cerrone in the first round! 🙌



#UFCVegas26 ON THE BUTTON! 🎯Alex Morono finishes Donald Cerrone in the first round! 🙌 ON THE BUTTON! 🎯



Alex Morono finishes Donald Cerrone in the first round! 🙌



#UFCVegas26 https://t.co/SUoKgIgLwi

Diaz’s younger brother Nate Diaz has previously fought Donald Cerrone, and beaten the latter via unanimous decision. Neither Nick Diaz nor Cowboy’s next opponents and/or comeback dates have been confirmed yet.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Should Nick Diaz fight Donald Cerrone next? Yes No 0 votes so far