When Nick Diaz claimed someone drugged him ahead of fight against Georges St-Pierre

In 2016, Nick Diaz claimed that he’d been drugged by someone from Georges St-Pierre’s camp before their UFC welterweight title fight.

The fight witnessed GSP successfully defend his title by defeating Diaz via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45). Their fight headlined UFC 158 at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 16th, 2013.

Nick Diaz and his boxing coach Richard Perez later claimed that GSP’s nurse had given Diaz an unknown substance in his IV drip. Over the years, Diaz has maintained that he was drugged. He claims he fell ill due to the strange substance and was not at his best during the fight.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in 2016, Nick Diaz revealed that he’d been visited by USADA six times within a short period of time. Diaz suggested that the implementation of stricter drug testing is what made GSP retire from MMA in 2013.

“When I fought Georges St-Pierre in Canada; first of all, somebody freakin’ drugged me. Okay? That guy didn’t make weight. The Commission come up to me and tells me he’s not gonna make weight. And whether it’s a pound or not a pound, it doesn’t matter. But in Las Vegas, or if the fight had been where it should’ve been, they would’ve not only drug tested us, but there’s no pound allowance. So, he would’ve had to make his full weight.”

Furthermore, Nick Diaz alluded to the Quebec Athletic Commission’s officials being in cahoots with GSP’s camp. He also accused GSP of not making weight and criticized the testing regimen for their fight. Diaz continued:

“And I’ve never been in the best shape of my life like that ever and then went out there and just completely zapped like that. There was something funny about that fight. I’m just saying like, look, I didn’t get my fair shot. So, I had to go through all sorts of drama. No breaks. Three fights in a row. Just like always, three to five fights a year. And then, finally, they give me that fight, in Canada, freezing-a** Canada. Freezing-a** cold Montreal, where all kinds of funny stuff is going on. And I remember, they drug-tested us. We all pi**ed inside like a film case. They put Scotch Tape over the top. That was the USADA over there.”

Nick Diaz is set to return to the octagon for the first time since 2015

Nick Diaz’s last professional MMA fight was a middleweight bout against Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015. Diaz hasn’t competed since.

That said, the Stockton native will now return to the octagon to face a familiar foe. Nick Diaz is set to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

