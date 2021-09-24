Nick Diaz reveals if he'll continue competing in MMA after UFC 266 fight with Robbie Lawler

Nick Diaz has opened up on whether he’ll continue his MMA career after his UFC 266 fight. Diaz, who’s set to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266 this Saturday, has suggested that he will continue his career after the fight.

Additionally, the older Diaz brother also indicated that he’d like to fight more often, particularly if he suffers a bad loss to Lawler in his upcoming fight.

Speaking at the UFC 266 press conference, John Morgan of MMA Junkie noted that Nick Diaz has a sort of love-hate relationship with fight week. That said, Morgan asked Diaz for his thoughts on the incredible outpouring of support he’s received upon his long-awaited return to the sport of MMA.

Nick Diaz replied by asserting:

“I feel good.”

Diaz proceeded to smile and acknowledge the fans in attendance, who erupted in cheers for the Stockton native.

Morgan then noted that Nick Diaz’s fight was changed from a welterweight bout to a middleweight bout earlier this week. He asked Diaz how this change could impact the matchup from a tactical and strategic perspective. Diaz responded by stating:

“Yeah, no, I think it just makes it a little smoother.”

Furthermore, Morgan asked Nick Diaz whether he’s likely to continue his MMA career, and perhaps compete more often, after his UFC 266 fight. Diaz replied by saying:

“Well, yeah, definitely, wanna do this more often, especially if I get my a** whooped. If I get my a** whooped, I’m gonna come back right away. If I get my a** whooped, I’m coming right back.”

Can Nick Diaz go 2-0 against ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler?

Nick Diaz (left); Robbie Lawler (right)

Nick Diaz is widely regarded as one of the toughest fighters to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. However, Diaz hasn’t competed in a professional MMA fight since his middleweight bout against Anderson Silva.

That fight took place at UFC 183 back in January 2015. Needless to say, certain sections of the combat sports community believe that Nick Diaz’s lengthy layoff could prove to be his undoing against Robbie Lawler.

ESPN MMA @espnmma More than 17 years after their UFC 47 fight, Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz are running it back ⏳ More than 17 years after their UFC 47 fight, Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz are running it back ⏳ https://t.co/FRgRXlXG4c

Also Read

As for Lawler, he’s looking to even the score against Nick Diaz. Their first fight saw Diaz beat Lawler via second-round KO in a welterweight bout at UFC 47 in April 2004. Their rematch is scheduled to be a five-round middleweight bout that’ll take place at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava