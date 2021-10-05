"I definitely want to get those 2 Ls off my record" - Cory Sandhagen vows to avenge losses to TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling before retirement

Cory Sandhagen has asserted that he will avenge his losses to TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Cory Sandhagen opened up on multiple topics. Among them was his upcoming interim UFC bantamweight title fight against Petr Yan at UFC 267.

Helwani asked ‘The Sandman’ if he would look to avenge his loss against TJ Dillashaw or Aljamain Sterling following his title win against Yan. Cory Sandhagen responded by suggesting that he would like to beat both Dillashaw and Sterling. Sandhagen said in this regard:

“I don’t care. I don’t care. It’s something that I feel like I need to do with both of them anyway. So, whatever order it happens in, it doesn’t matter to me. But I definitely want to get those 2 Ls off my record before I retire.”

Cory Sandhagen’s first loss as a professional MMA fighter came against Jamall Emmers via unanimous decision at LFA 5 in February 2017. He bounced back strongly from that loss, though.

Sandhagen gradually worked his way into the UFC, and established himself as one of the top bantamweights. He has lost only twice in his UFC run thus far. Out of Sandhagen’s three MMA defeats, two have come in the UFC. They have come against former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Cory Sandhagen lost to Aljamain Sterling via first-round submission at UFC 250 in June 2020. ‘The Sandman’ returned to the win column with a pair of dominant performances against Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, though.

Following those wins, Cory Sandhagen fought TJ Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw in July 2021. In what was a closely contested fight, Dillashaw was awarded the win on the judges’ scorecards via split decision.

Cory Sandhagen is on the cusp of capturing UFC gold

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan was scheduled to face the reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a rematch at UFC 267. The rematch fell apart, though, as Sterling withdrew from the fight due to health issues.

The UFC then booked Cory Sandhagen to face Petr Yan with the interim UFC bantamweight title at stake. This fight will take place at UFC 267 on October 30th, 2021.

Its winner will face Aljamain Sterling in a title unification matchup for the undisputed UFC bantamweight title.

