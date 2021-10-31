Did Glover Teixeira become the oldest UFC champion by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267?

Glover Teixeira became the second-oldest champion in UFC history by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. Teixeira also became the oldest first-time UFC champion. Additionally, the Brazilian is the oldest reigning champion on the current UFC roster.

Teixeira won the UFC light heavyweight title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday at the age of 42. No other fighter in UFC history has held a UFC belt for the first time in their career this late in their life.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi



He was right. Teixeira is an inspiration. He’s the oldest first-time UFC champion ever at age 42. Glover Teixeira told me this two weeks ago: “I'm gonna get that belt and motivate a lot of people. That’s my goal.”He was right. Teixeira is an inspiration. He’s the oldest first-time UFC champion ever at age 42. #UFC267 Glover Teixeira told me this two weeks ago: “I'm gonna get that belt and motivate a lot of people. That’s my goal.” He was right. Teixeira is an inspiration. He’s the oldest first-time UFC champion ever at age 42. #UFC267

MMA legend Randy Couture still holds the record for being the oldest UFC champion in the organization’s history. He held the heavyweight title in 2008 at the age of 45.

However, Randy Couture had previously held a UFC title. ‘The Natural’ won his first championship at the age of 37, capturing the heavyweight belt in 1997.

The third oldest champion in UFC history is Daniel Cormier, who held the UFC heavyweight title in 2019 at the age of 40.

The fourth oldest titleholder in Fabrício Werdum. The Brazilian was the heavyweight champ in 2016 at the age of 38 years and 289 days.

The fifth oldest champion is Michael Bisping. 'The Count' held the UFC middleweight title in 2017 at the age of 38 years and 249 days, just 40 days younger than Werdum.

Glover Teixeira has a tough task ahead of him if he aims to break Randy Couture’s UFC record

Randy Couture lost his title at the age of 45 years and 147 days. Glover Teixeira would either have to stay champion for over three years or experience a second crowning after turning 45 in order to become the oldest champion in UFC history.

Needless to say, this would be easier said than done. The light heavyweight division is filled with several dangerous contenders, including Jiri Prochazka, Aleksandar Rakic, Magomed Ankalaev and Thiago Santos.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Glover Teixeira will likely defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka next. 'Denisa' knocked out Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes in his first two UFC outings. He was also the backup fighter for the UFC 267 headliner.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard