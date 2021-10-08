"He's very smooth" - Rob Font predicts the winner of Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267

Rob Font has cast his prediction for the upcoming interim title fight between Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan at UFC 267.

In an interview with Middle Easy, the No.4-ranked bantamweight picked 'The Sandman' to walk out with his hand raised in the co-main event on October 30.

"I'm going with Sandhagen. I think he's very smooth and very calculated on just picking his shots and not rushing it. I think he's going to just kind of win a decision and just kind of be a smart, well-played out, long striking matchup."

Aljamain Sterling was originally expected to take on Petr Yan in a rematch for the bantamweight title. However, 'Funk Master' was not given medical clearance to compete. With his withdrawal, an interim title fight was scheduled between Cory Sandhagen and 'No Mercy'.

Rob Font says he was offered the interim title fight before Cory Sandhagen

Rob Font revealed he was called by UFC officials and offered the interim bantamweight title fight before the opportunity eventually went to Cory Sandhagen.

"Yeah man, obviously we got the call but I just got off the whole Covid situation. We weren't training so I couldn't jump into that fight... I understand it was kinda just me and Sandhagen... They [UFC officials] pretty much said, 'Hey, we wanna see if you're gonna do it but we're also offering it to Sandhagen as well.' So, it was unfortunate we had to turn it down but it was pretty cool that we got the offer."

Rob Font is currently scheduled to take on UFC legend Jose Aldo in a five-round main event in December. He was last in action in the main event of UFC Vegas 27 in May. The 34-year-old defeated Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision.

34-year-old Font is now on a four-fight winning streak in the 135-pound UFC division. Prior to his victory over former champion 'No Love', he defeated former title challenger Marlon Moraes.

