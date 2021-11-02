"He's gonna beat the hell out of him on the ground" - Michael Bisping predicts the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

MMA legend Michael Bisping has given his prediction for the UFC welterweight title rematch between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington. The 42-year-old believes Usman will win the highly anticipated rematch via knockout.

During BT Sports’ UFC 268 preview show, Bisping discussed the UFC 268 fight card with co-hosts Adam Catterall and Nick Peet. He also addressed the much-awaited grudge match between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington that’ll headline the event.

Bisping revealed his prediction for the fight and stated:

“I’m picking Kamaru Usman, baby. By knockout! He’s going to take him (Colby Covington) down and going to pound him out on the ground. I think he’s going to knock him out. I think he’s going to catch him on the feet. I think his striking has massively since he’s been training with Trevor Wittman. And then as the fight progresses, I think one of those punches is going to put him down, and he’s going to follow him down there, and he’s gonna beat the hell out of him on the ground.”

‘The Count’ added:

“Because there’s not much of a Jiu-Jitsu threat from Colby. Yes, he has great grappling in terms of mixed martial arts and wrestling, but there’s no submission threat. So, if he hits the deck – which I think he will at some point, but he’s tough so he won’t be unconscious – he’ll follow him down. Remember Kamaru never followed Gilbert (Burns) down because that’s a dangerous place to be. He’ll go down there, and he’ll go to town on Colby’s head.”

You can watch Michael Bisping’s breakdown of the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington UFC 268 matchup in the video below:

Kamaru Usman’s first fight against Colby Covington was an all-time classic

The first fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington took place at UFC 245 in December 2019. While the fight was initially a closely contested one, Usman gradually took over and beat his opponent via fifth-round TKO.

After four grueling rounds, Usman was ahead on one judge’s scorecard, with it reading 39-37 in his favor. Meanwhile, another judge’s scorecard read 38-38, a tie going into the final round. The third judge's scorecard read 39-37 in favor of Covington.

Regardless, Usman knocked Covington out in the fifth and final round of their fight. Their thrilling UFC 245 clash was subsequently hailed as one of the greatest UFC welterweight title fights ever.

Kamaru Usman is now set to defend his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 268 on November 6th. The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

