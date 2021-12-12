How many losses does Dustin Poirier have in the UFC?

In the main event of UFC 269, Dustin Poirier will take on Charles Oliveira in an attempt to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Poirier has been through the ringer to get to this point in his career, having faced numerous ups and downs during his time with the UFC.

Whilst he is on a great run of form at the moment, there have been five opponents over the course of his extensive UFC career that have got the better of 'The Diamond.'

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

When Dustin Poirier first signed for the UFC, he was competing in the featherweight division. An initial four-fight winning streak that included a stoppage victory over Max Holloway had Poirier touted as a future title contender.

Poirier's fifth fight in the the UFC was his first time headlining a card. However, it came hand in hand with his first UFC loss, as Chan Sung Jung caught 'The Diamond' in a D'Arce choke that put him to sleep.

Poirier did bounce back with a win, this time picking up a D'Arce submission of his own, against TUF 12 winner Jonathan Brookins. However, he then dropped a decision loss to UFC veteran Cub Swanson.

Three more victories saw Poirier enter the rankings. However, he then came up against a young Irish prospect by the name of Conor McGregor. The fight didn't leave the first round, as McGregor became the first man to defeat Poirier via knockout.

Dustin Poirier's move to lightweight

After the loss to McGregor, Dustin Poirier made the move up to 155 pounds. His initial run was incredibly successful, putting together a four-fight streak that included victories over Bobby Green and Joe Duffy.

However, once again, Dustin Poirier's hype train stalled just as it was gaining proper momentum. Michael Johnson caught him in striking exchanges, resulting in the second KO/TKO loss of Poirier's career.

After his defeat to Johnson, Poirier's motivation appeared to sky rocket. 'The Diamond' became a lethal force in the 155-pound division, racking up wins over the likes of Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis.

He fought his way to an interim title shot, claiming the belt in a rematch with Max Holloway. Poirier was ultimately unsuccessful in unifying the belt, falling pray to the lethal submission game of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, with Khabib now retired, Charles Oliveira is all that stands between Dustin Poirier and the status of undisputed champion.

