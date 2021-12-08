"It's going to be a decision" - Michael Bisping predicts the outcome of Sean O'Malley vs. Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on the upcoming bantamweight scrap between Sean O'Malley and Raulian Paiva.

'The Count' believes the three-round fight at UFC 269 will end in a decision victory for 'Sugar'. Giving his prediction in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"I'm gonna give you a prediction right now. I think 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley gets the job done. I think he might get taken down in round one, he might get taken down in round two. Hell, he might even get taken down in f*****g round three. But I believe he gets back to his feet every time and I think we're gonna see 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley continue to roll. The Sugar Show will continue but it's going to be a decision."

Catch Michael Bisping's thoughts on the UFC 269 main card opener in the video below:

O'Malley has had six fights in the UFC and only two of them have gone the full 15-minute distance. The 27-year-old won both fights that made it to the final horn.

Sean O'Malley won't mind if his fight with Raulian Paiva going to the scorecards

Sean O'Malley recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. During the interaction, 'Sugar' stated that although he would like to get a finish at UFC 269, he would be okay if the fight against Raulian Paiva lasts the entire three rounds.

"I think I get the job done within the 15 minutes, but I'm prepared to go 15 minutes. My last two fights have ended in the later third round. So I think I'm definitely prepared. I don't think anybody's going to be tougher than Kris Moutinho was. I know Paiva took a lot of damage in his last fight and he's going to be extremely tough, too. So I plan on beating him up for 15 minutes and the finish, if it's there, it's there. I've always been good with being patient with the finish and letting the finish come. I'm not a guy that forces the finish."

Catch Sean O'Malley's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard