"Living off beating Conor McGregor" - Colby Covington blames Dustin Poirier's quitter mentality for his UFC 269 loss to Charles Oliveira

Colby Covington has questioned Dustin Poirier's mentality following his loss to Charles Oliveira. 'Chaos' accused 'The Diamond' of resting on his laurels after his trilogy with Conor McGregor.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Covington was asked about Poirier's submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. The former welterweight title challenger accused Poirier of giving up in the bout. He even played down the significance of Poirier's back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor earlier this year.

Covington said:

"It's the quitter mentality of Dustin Poirier. Dustin Poirier doesn't like to work hard. He's living off beating Conor McGregor. What's the big deal about beating Conor McGregor these days? He had a great legacy. He did some great things in the past. The guy made a lot of money but he doesn't have that same drive anymore. So beating a guy like that doesn't mean you're going to beat some world-beater."

Covington added that he expected Poirier to "quit" just as he had against Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"Just like in the Khabib fight, he quit. He puts his head on the mat and leaves his neck open so he can get rear-naked choked... I told all of you. Charles Oliveira was going to look like a Division I All-American, take down Dustin and beat him."

Check out Covington's take on Poirier vs. Oliveira below:

Conor McGregor slams Dustin Poirier's UFC 269 performance in response to Nate Diaz's tweet

After the main event of UFC 269, Nate Diaz aimed a dig at Conor McGregor for losing twice to Dustin Poirier.

The former two-division champion said Poirier was getting "lumped around" in both those fights and was merely lucky to come away with a victory. McGregor proceeded to slate Poirier's performance and labeled it "embarrassing." McGregor tweeted:

"You lanky string of pi*s he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day! @NateDiaz209 😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!

The Irish star proceeded to take jabs at Diaz and Poirier for never getting their hands on UFC gold.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha @NateDiaz209 Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha https://t.co/Tlb1DBlB6F

Conor McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh have expressed an interest in a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz. Another bout with Dustin Poirier may not be out of the question either given how their last encounter ended abruptly due to McGregor's leg injury.

Edited by Jack Cunningham