UFC 271 press conference: What is the start time & how to watch it?

UFC 271 will be headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. The event is scheduled to go down at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 12.

The UFC 271 press conference will take place on Thursday, February 10 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The conference will commence at 5:30 p.m. CST/ 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT for American fans. For fans in the United Kingdom, the event will begin at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. For Indian MMA fans, the event will start at 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Fans can attend the event in person, absolutely free of cost. The conference will also be streamed live on the UFC's official website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch accounts.

The co-main event of UFC 271

Surging contender Tai Tuivasa will face heavyweight knockout king Derrick Lewis in the co-main event at UFC 271.

'Bam Bam' is currently riding a magnificent four-fight win streak, with all four of his wins coming via knockouts. Meanwhile, Lewis bounced back with a first-round KO win over Chris Daukaus after dropping an interim title shot to Ciryl Gane last August.

In a recent interview, Tuivasa revealed that he was drunk when he accepted the matchup against 'The Black Beast'. Revealing how the fight came about, the Australian told ESPN:

"I was on the p*ss; I was blind [drunk]. I didn't notice until the next morning that [UFC matchmaker] Mick Maynard messaged me and I had messaged back. He messaged, 'Are you awake' and I was like, 'Yeah'; it was like 4:30 in the morning. And then I woke up to 20 missed calls from my manager, from my coach Sully [Shaun Sullivan] and sh*t like that, so I was like, 'Something must have happened.'"

While Tuivasa respects Lewis as a fighter, he believes it's his time to take over. The 28-year old further told ESPN:

"I really respect Derrick, what he's done and the person he is. Why wouldn't I say yes? I think it's all win-win, it's an opportunity for me, so I'm all in. And I think it's my time, it's my time to take over and become the new [revered] fighter of my generation, just like he was before me. I think it's my time to take over."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard