I was never getting rid of this guy - Dan Lambert reveals his kids stopped talking to him until he allowed Jorge Masvidal back at ATT

Dan Lambert, the founder of the American Top Team gym, recently sat down for an interview with ESPN. During the sit-down, he revealed details about when he kicked long-time members Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal out of the gym.

Lambert said that Covington instantly accepted the verdict. However, Masvidal was not ready to leave the team. He quickly called Lambert after receiving the news in a group chat. Here's what Lambert said about Masvidal's reaction:

"Got a phone call from Jorge a minute after that, that basically said, 'Hey, f*** you dude. You can't kick me off of that team. I've been there longer than anybody. I'm like third in line to take that team over when a couple of you guys die. You can't kick me out of your team. I'll be there tomorrow.' Kind of went back-and-forth a few times and told them, 'No man, it's just what we gotta do. Sorry, there's nothing we can do about it.'"

However, Dan Lambert revealed that Jorge Masvidal kept asking him to allow him back into the gym. At one point, 'Gamebred' made a deal with Lambert's kids, too:

"You know, every couple of days over the next couple of months I get a call from Jorge, 'Hey man, when am I coming back to train? When am I coming back to train?' And like a month or so after that I sent a text to my kids about something and one of my kids or two of my kids responded, 'Hey, sorry. I made a deal with Jorge, promised him I wouldn't talk to you anymore until he is allowed back at the gym.' And I kind of tapped out and eventually realized I was never gonna get rid of this guy."

Catch Lambert's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal: What's at stake?

Covington vs. Masvidal is set to headline UFC 272 this weekend. Colby Covington is currently the No.1 ranked welterweight in the world, while Jorge Masvidal sits at No.6.

The fight is crucial for both fighters. The winner will have the chance to set himself up for another shot at the welterweight championship. Both fighters have come up short against current champion Kamaru Usman twice. So, there's no room for a slip up left for either man.

There is also a personal storyline involved in this. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have gone from being best friends to bitter foes. They used to be roommates and training partners. However, there is a great deal of animosity between them currently, and a lot will be at stake for both men when they collide at UFC 272.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by Aziel Karthak