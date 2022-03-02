UFC 272 press conference: Start time & how to watch it?

The UFC 272 pre-fight press conference is set to take place on Thursday, March 3. The event will start at 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET in America. Fans in the UK will be able to watch the press conference at 1 AM on Friday, March 4. In India, the event will start at 6:30 AM on Friday, March 4.

You can catch the press conference live on the UFC's official website as well as its Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline and are expected to steal the show. Both fighters used to be good friends and training partners. However, their relationship has hit rock bottom in recent years. Fans are in anticipation of what the two welterweights will have to say during the press conference.

The MMA community is massively invested in the grudge match. Apart from personal beef, both fighters are ranked in the upper echelons of the welterweight division. Masvidal currently sits at No.6 and Covington is at No.1.

UFC 272: A pay-per-view without a title fight

Most UFC pay-per-views are headlined by title fights. The exceptions usually occur when there is a Conor McGregor fight involved. However, a title fight will not headline the card in the upcoming pay-per-view.

This is not the first time Jorge Masvidal will be featuring in the main event of a UFC pay-per-view where there is no title on the line. 'Gamebred' has done it before at UFC 244 when he fought Nate Diaz. However, the inaugural BMF belt was involved on that occasion.

The co-main event will see lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano clash. Moicano is stepping up on short notice to fight the former lightweight champion. Rafael dos Anjos was originally set to take on Rafael Fiziev, who recently had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Holland will drop a weight class from middleweight to take on Alex Oliveira in a fun contest. No.10-ranked featherweight Edson Barboza will fight No.11 ranked Bryce Mitchell in another exciting bout. Heavyweights Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy will get the main card under way.

The undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov will also make an appearance on the early preliminary card. He will fight veteran Brian Kelleher in a featherweight contest. A total of 13 fights are set to take place at UFC 272 this weekend.

