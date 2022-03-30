"I finally bury you" - Aljamain Sterling sends chilling message to Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has a chilling message for Petr Yan ahead of their UFC 273 title fight. Sterling is happy about Yan making it to the United States as he will finally get a chance to bury his Russian opponent. 'The Funkmaster' wrote on Twitter:

"I finally bury you"

Sterling's message came in response to an announcement from Yan about landing in the USA. The interim bantamweight champion took a dig at the reigning champion, claiming that 'The Funkmaster's' prayers were left unanswered. 'No Mercy' wrote:

"Just landed in USA, Alja’s prayers wasn’t answered"

Yan and Sterling will meet in a highly anticipated title unification bout that will serve as the co-headliner at UFC 273. The two previously went up against each other at UFC 259 in March last year with the Russian's bantamweight strap on the line.

Despite leading on two scorecards, Yan landed a lethal illegal knee on Sterling in the fourth round. 'No Mercy' suffered a DQ loss and 'The Funkmaster' became the first in UFC history to be crowned champion via a disqualification win.

The two were scheduled to meet in a rematch at UFC 267 later that year, but Sterling had to pull out due to a neck surgery. Meanwhile, Yan earned a dominant decision win against the replacement, Cory Sandhagen, also winning the interim title.

Petr Yan's corner was denied visas

Petr Yan's entire corner team was denied visas in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Yan himself can enter the United States as he already possesses a visa with three years validity.

Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) @BrMassami Per Igor Lazonin from Russian Tass Agency, Visa request of all corners of Petr Yan was denied from US Government. Yan have 3 years US visa and can enter in United States to #UFC273 Per Igor Lazonin from Russian Tass Agency, Visa request of all corners of Petr Yan was denied from US Government. Yan have 3 years US visa and can enter in United States to #UFC273

Since then, the Russian has been lobbying for an all-star corner which already includes Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley.

However, Aljamain Sterling is tired of Petr Yan using the cornermen issue as a promotional tool ahead of the rematch. 'Funkmaster' is ready to leave his own team behind going into his rematch against Yan. Sterling is eager to just scrap with 'No Mercy' and move on to T.J. Dillashaw.

The 32-year old wrote on Twitter:

"I will literally leave my corner in the backroom bro. Just say the word! I just wanna scrap you already and move on to Needleshaw."

