×
Create
Notifications

"I finally bury you" - Aljamain Sterling sends chilling message to Petr Yan

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling via Twitter @TheMacLife
Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling via Twitter @TheMacLife
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 30, 2022 10:12 AM IST
News

Aljamain Sterling has a chilling message for Petr Yan ahead of their UFC 273 title fight. Sterling is happy about Yan making it to the United States as he will finally get a chance to bury his Russian opponent. 'The Funkmaster' wrote on Twitter:

"I finally bury you"

Sterling's message came in response to an announcement from Yan about landing in the USA. The interim bantamweight champion took a dig at the reigning champion, claiming that 'The Funkmaster's' prayers were left unanswered. 'No Mercy' wrote:

"Just landed in USA, Alja’s prayers wasn’t answered"

Check out the tweet below:

I finally bury you twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/sta…

Yan and Sterling will meet in a highly anticipated title unification bout that will serve as the co-headliner at UFC 273. The two previously went up against each other at UFC 259 in March last year with the Russian's bantamweight strap on the line.

Despite leading on two scorecards, Yan landed a lethal illegal knee on Sterling in the fourth round. 'No Mercy' suffered a DQ loss and 'The Funkmaster' became the first in UFC history to be crowned champion via a disqualification win.

The two were scheduled to meet in a rematch at UFC 267 later that year, but Sterling had to pull out due to a neck surgery. Meanwhile, Yan earned a dominant decision win against the replacement, Cory Sandhagen, also winning the interim title.

Petr Yan's corner was denied visas

Petr Yan's entire corner team was denied visas in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Yan himself can enter the United States as he already possesses a visa with three years validity.

Per Igor Lazonin from Russian Tass Agency, Visa request of all corners of Petr Yan was denied from US Government. Yan have 3 years US visa and can enter in United States to #UFC273

Since then, the Russian has been lobbying for an all-star corner which already includes Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley.

One corner spot is taken by @SugaSeanMMA 🐩 https://t.co/rW5bJNRZIt
“Get me a booster seat and I’ll work your corner…you kneed me” #andnew 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/sta…

However, Aljamain Sterling is tired of Petr Yan using the cornermen issue as a promotional tool ahead of the rematch. 'Funkmaster' is ready to leave his own team behind going into his rematch against Yan. Sterling is eager to just scrap with 'No Mercy' and move on to T.J. Dillashaw.

The 32-year old wrote on Twitter:

"I will literally leave my corner in the backroom bro. Just say the word! I just wanna scrap you already and move on to Needleshaw."

Check out the post below:

Also Read Article Continues below
I will literally leave my corner in the backroom bro. Just say the word! I just wanna scrap you already and move on to Needleshaw. twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/sta…

Edited by David Andrew
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी