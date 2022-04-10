Dana White, all your bantamweights suck - Henry Cejudo rips into UFC 273 battle between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling

It looks like Henry Cejudo isn’t impressed by the performances of Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. The two fighters fought in the co-main event for the undisputed UFC bantamweight championship. After five rounds of fighting, Aljamain Sterling was awarded a split decision win.

First, ‘Triple C’ posted a tweet in which he referred to Yan-Sterling's first matchup:

“Sterling-Yan II, Return of the Knee, Let's GO!!! #UFC273”

The bout mentioned above took place over a year ago at UFC 259. Petr Yan entered the octagon as the bantamweight champion. He lost the title due to a disqualification due to an illegal knee strike in the fourth round.

In his subsequent tweet, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo reacted by 'crying out a loud' emoji, his reaction to the idea that people thought that both fighters were on his level. Nonetheless, he congratulated Sterling on his win:

“And you guys think these guys are at my level. 😂 anyways congrats @funkmasterMMA you listen to my plan. 🏆🏆🏆”

As far Sterling following Cejudo’s plan, it was a reference to his analysis of Yan’s game on the Triple C & The Schmo Show. In the third and final tweet, Henry Cejudo had no kind words on the current state of the UFC bantamweight division:

“Hey @danawhite all your bantamweight’s suck! Especially the ceo of ePO. 🏆🏆🏆”

Originally, the "CEO of EPO" nickname was given to Kamaru Usman by Colby Covington amid PED usage allegations. Cejudo has now brought it back to refer to a former opponent, T.J. Dillashaw. They fought at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw back in 2019. 'Triple C' won that fight via TKO within thirty seconds of the first round.

Dillashaw tested positive in pre-fight and post-fight drug tests for erythropoietin, due to which he was suspended for two years by USADA. He made his comeback at UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw, where he defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision.

Henry Cejudo teases a potential return to the competition

‘Triple C’ couldn’t stop himself from having a little fun. Within an hour after Sterling's victory over Yan, he posted the following tweet:

“I’m getting back in the pool!”

This could be ‘Triple C’ teasing a potential return to active competition. It is mandatory for every active UFC fighter to enter and remain in the USADA testing pool.

In late 2021 there were rumors about Cejudo re-entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool. However, those rumors were denied by the fighter himself, as he called them ‘fake news.”

Edited by Avinash Tewari