UFC 273 prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC 273 prelims and early prelims full results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Apr 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST
News

The UFC delivered another amazing night of fights with their UFC 273 event that took place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The card was headlined by a featherweight title bout between Chan Sung Jung and Alexander Volkanovski. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan went toe-to-toe to unify the bantamweight title.

Apart from the main card, a lot of action-packed fights also took place in the prelims. MMA veteran Aleksei Oleinik took on Jared Vanderaa in a heavyweight clash.

Aspen Ladd and Raquel Pennington squared off in a bantamweight bout to climb up the 135-pound rankings. UFC's rising prospect Ian Garry also made his second octagon appearance on April 9.

UFC 273 prelims results

Ian Garry def. Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Hernandez def. Josh Fremd via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Raquel Pennington def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Mallot def. Mickey Gall via TKO (3:41 0f Round 1)

UFC 273 early prelims results

Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa via submission (3:39 of Round 1)

Piera Rodriguez def. Kay Hensen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julio Arce def. Daniel Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 273 prelims highlights

After his successful debut, Ian Garry emerged victorious in his second UFC fight as he scored a unanimous decision victory over Darian Weeks.

Haciendo respetar su juego @iangarryMMA #UFC273 https://t.co/kxUjtQj2Ip
🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA starting to find his flow state and probing for the finish late! #UFC273 https://t.co/olAigsB6qc
The Future's still on track!🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA racks up some Octagon minutes in his second outing! #UFC273 https://t.co/vfxJCaXjcL

Anthony Hernandez and Josh Fremd engaged in a highly exciting fight that featured multiple submission attempts by 'Fluffy'. Failing to secure a submission, Hernandez won the contest via unanimous decision.

Lo ha dejado en claro! @ilovebamf quiere la sumisión #UFC273 https://t.co/T3pP9oHcC1
EN 🔥🔥🔥 está esta cartelera #UFC273 https://t.co/VsG0rxO6VC
Dominance on the mat for Fluffy Hernandez!💢 @ILoveBamf makes good on the Octagon return in an entertaining one! #UFC273 https://t.co/XNqH4UKRmS

Raquel Pennington and Aspen Ladd fought in a bantamweight contest that went the full 15-minute distance. 'Rocky' extended her winning streak to four by scoring a unanimous decision victory over Ladd.

Rocky's on a roll!🥊 @RockyPMMA makes it 4 straight wins on short notice! #UFC273 https://t.co/B1Lpvj8eYF
Getting WILD down the straight! R2 coming in hot ⏭️ #UFC273 https://t.co/tlrOBcB48P
Qué combate están dando ambas! 💥💥💥👏 #UFC273 https://t.co/n5qerAGNxu

On his UFC debut, Mike Mallot made quick work of Mickey Gall and knocked him out in the very first round.

Golpeo agresivo para abrir el round #UFC273 https://t.co/A6CzpOMmVF
WOW!!! Debuta con este KO! @Michael_Malott 🇨🇦 lo hace en round 1 #UFC273 https://t.co/ieuSVJkEdU

Submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik earned the 60th professional MMA victory of his career as he submitted Jared Vanderaa via a scarf-hold in the opening round.

LOCURA EN EL SUELO!!! @OleynikUFC remonta la pelea! 😰 #UFC273 https://t.co/jP92piSfGU
LETAL! @oleynikufc La Boa! #UFC273 https://t.co/WLs9umB2e6

After coming in overweight at the weigh-ins, Kay Hensen came up short on fight night and lost her fight to Piera Rodriguez via a unanimous decision. Hansen is now on a three-fight skid in the promotion.

Defiende el derribo de forma creativa La Fiera 🇻🇪 #UFC273 https://t.co/KQe9qKpST4
Turno de La Fiera para llevar la pelea al suelo y buscar la sumisión #UFC273 https://t.co/sfdY6h6Kxi
Aún invicta! La venezolana Piera Rodríguez 🇻🇪 derrota a Kay Hansen en su debut #UFC273 👏 https://t.co/k0qY7bWLO2

The fight card for UFC 273 opened with a catchweight bout (136.5 pounds) between Julio Arce and Daniel Santos. Arce put his superior striking skills to use to secure a dominant decision victory.

BOOM!!!! @JArceTSMMA 🇨🇴 #UFC273 https://t.co/EsPU4FXoka
El movimiento y ataques de @JArceTSMMA 🇨🇴 contra restan a Santos 🇧🇷 #UFC273 https://t.co/eWAw1lMdIR
Técnica y movimineto❗️ gran pelea está dando @JArceTSMMA 🇨🇴👏 #UFC273 https://t.co/4TeCThbQ4Q

Edited by David Andrew
