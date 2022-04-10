×
Create
Notifications

UFC 273 results and fight highlights: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2

UFC 273: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan [Image via @ufceurope on Instagram]
UFC 273: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan [Image via @ufceurope on Instagram]
Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Apr 10, 2022 12:14 PM IST
News

Aljamain Sterling silenced his doubters in the co-main event of UFC 273 when he defeated Petr Yan, the man many regarded as the uncrowned king of the bantamweight division.

Sterling captured the 135-pound title in one of the unlikeliest outcomes in a title fight. During their first meeting at UFC 259, Yan landed an illegal knee to a downed Sterling, causing him to lose his title via disqualification despite thoroughly dominating the fight until that point.

This time around, though, Sterling earned a legitimate win to unify the interim and undisputed bantamweight titles. However, he can't seem to escape controversy.

Aljamain Sterling is leaving Jacksonville with the BW belt 🏆[ @FunkMasterMMA | #UFC273 ] https://t.co/eynrozrTLQ

'Funk Master' earned a close split decision victory after five rounds of back-and-forth action. Judges Sal D'Amato and Eliseo Rodriguez both scored the bout 48-47 in favor of Sterling. Meanwhile, dissenting judge Christopher Lee gave the nod to Yan, 48-47.

Scorecards for Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan. First round was the decider, two judges gave R1 to Sterling #UFC273 https://t.co/Iuo3nYE14X

Round one was off to a slow start as both men took a conservative approach during the feel-out moment. Yan looked to push the pace while Sterling remained calm as he looked to backpedal and land some kicks.

Sterling would build a massive lead on the scorecards in the next two rounds. He scored a momentum-shifting takedown in the second and quickly took Yan's back. The defending champ locked in a body triangle to secure his dominant position until the end of the round.

WHAT A ROUND for Sterling! Wow!Things are getting very interesting here... 🍿 #UFC273 https://t.co/WUmPoI8kWC

It was the same story in the third round. Sterling scored a double-leg and took Yan's back once again. 'Funk Master' spent the rest of the round trying to complete a rear naked choke on the Russian.

Who saw this coming? 👀#UFC273 https://t.co/dqhcCCeCyn

The tides turned in the championship rounds for Yan, who is known to be a great finisher. Sterling spent every ounce of his energy trying to take 'No Mercy' back down, but the interim champ stuffed takedown attempt after takedown attempt. By the end of the fight, Sterling was 2/22 in his attempts.

Ambos aún peligroso, dando hasta la último! #UFC273 https://t.co/re8Vs5elcF

Petr Yan demands trilogy bout against Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan was visibly disappointed after he suffered yet another loss to Aljamain Sterling. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the Russian protested that he had won at least three of the five rounds.

"I think I won this fight and I got robbed," Yan said through a translator. " I think I won three rounds out of five."

Watch Petr Yan protest Aljamain Sterling's win:

Yan concluded the interview by demanding a third fight. He adamantly snatched the microphone from Rogan to say, "I want rematch."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Russian isn't alone, though. Many MMA fans seem to agree that he arguably won rounds one, four, and five and should've walked away with the undisputed belt around his waist.

Edited by Avinash Tewari
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी