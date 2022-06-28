UFC 276 tickets: Price and how to buy?

UFC 276 is looking like a stacked card, with competitive bouts throughout the whole night. Fans looking to buy tickets for the event will have to use AXS.com, as the fights are taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Prices vary dependant on the viewing experience and can currently range between $300 to $2,000. The latter is for floor tickets, but there are still plenty of good seats to choose from on the cheaper end of the scale.

MMA fans needing a certain level of accessibility currently have two sections to choose from, with both section 233 and section 5 providing the necessary accessibility for disabled supporters. These UFC 276 tickets range from $550 to $2,000.

The T-Mobile Arena opened in 2016 and has hosted many major UFC events in recent years. The venue is also used by the Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey team in the National Hockey League.

Israel Adesanya headlines the event and will take on Jared Cannonier in a five-round fight for the middleweight title. Another title fight ont he card will see a trilogy contest between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, with Volkanovski beating Holloway via decisions in their previous two contests.

Which fights have been cancelled at UFC 276?

Sadly, the UFC often has to cancel bouts for a wide-range of reasons. This has been no different at UFC 276, with three fights currently being scrapped ahead of the event in Las Vegas.

A much-anticipated fight between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy had to be dropped after Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend. Jessica Eye was left needing a new opponent after Casey O'Neill suffered a torn ACL before their women's flyweight bout. Luckily, rising star Maycee Barber took the fight on short notice and will face Eye this weekend.

Jim Miller was almost left without a fight after Bobby Green pulled out of their bout this weekend. However, UFC legend Donald Cerrone has stepped in on short notice to face Miller during the prelims.

Cerrone recently suffered the same fate after Joe Lauzon pulled out of their scheduled fight at UFC Austin. 'Cowboy' is needing a win this weekend, with the veteran currently on a lengthy losing streak.

