UFC 279 fight card: Which three bouts have been canceled on the Las Vegas card?

UFC 279 is, of course, set to be headlined by one of the biggest non-title bouts this year, with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz slated to face each other next month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So far, three bouts have had to be withdrawn from the card, with the biggest being Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

The UFC bantamweight title fight was meant to take place at the September 10 pay-per-view event, but has been moved to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi to accompany Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev as the co-main event.

So far, the only other male bout to be removed from the UFC 279 card is Miguel Baeza vs. Yohan Lainesse. Baeza had to withdraw due to an injury, which looks set to cause Lainesse to miss out on appearing at the PPV event as the Canadian is yet to find a new opponent.

In the UFC women's strawweight division, Hannah Cifers withdrew from her bout against rising star Melissa Martinez. However, Martinez will still make her octagon debut on the Las Vegas-held card, with Elise Reed stepping in on relatively short notice.

Have anymore bouts been added to the UFC 279 fight card?

Despite some early withdrawals from the card, three more UFC bouts have been added in recent times.

Jake Collier will take on the always-energetic Chris Barnett in the heavyweight division. Both fighters have had mixed results in the UFC, but Barnett usually brings entertainment whether he wins or loses.

Another set of interesting personalities will go head-to-head in the light heavyweight division, with Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba scheduled to clash at UFC 279. The two power punchers will meet on the main card and the bout will surely struggle to last all three rounds.

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa is the third newest bout to be scheduled for the PPV. The two featherweights have both won four out of their last five outings.

