UFC 280 fight card: Which bouts have been added to the stacked Abu Dhabi card?

When UFC 280 was announced, the fight card already looked completely stacked, with Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fighting for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the main event and Aljamain Sterling attempting to defend his bantamweight belt against T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event.

However, the main card currently has three other bouts. Belal Muhammad will take on Sean Brady in the 170lbs division, Petr Yan faces UFC's rising star Sean O'Malley and the dominant Beneil Dariush takes on another hot prospect in the 155lbs rankings, Mateusz Gamrot.

The UFC 280 prelims also feature many exciting bouts. The first bout of the night is currently Abubakar Nurmagomedov against fellow Russian Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in the UFC middleweight division. Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov has also recently been added to the card, alongside Muhammad Mokaev's matchup against Malcolm Gordon in the 125lbs division.

Tajikistan's Makhmud Muradov is set to face Brazil's Caio Borralho in the middleweight division. Two high-ranking women's flyweight competitors are also in the prelims, with Katlyn Chookagian taking on Manon Fiorot on the undercard.

The closing bout of the prelims will see another high-ranking women's contest, with Brazilians Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos competing in the strawweight division. The final fight before the main card kicks off is Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida in the featherweight division.

How many undefeated fighters are competing at UFC 280?

Despite the UFC's Abu Dhabi PPV fight card being completely stacked from start to finish, the event currently features only two unbeaten fighters. Muhammad Mokaev is the first of these fighters, with the Dagestan-born MMA fighter unbeaten in his eight professional MMA bouts.

Mokaev has fought twice in the UFC, beating Cody Durden on his debut and Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night London last month. The Manchester-trained martial artist will take on Malcolm Gordon in Abu Dhabi in his third outing for the organization.

Another undefeated competitor is Sean Brady, with the welterweight taking on Belal Muhammad before the first title fight of the night. Brady is currently 15-0 in his professional MMA career and has fought five-times in the UFC, beating Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews, Christian Aguilera, Ismail Naurdiev and Court McGee during his time in the organization.

