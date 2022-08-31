UFC 281 fight card: What are the latest bouts added to the New York card?

The UFC 281 main event has been announced for a while now, with many fans already excited about Israel Adesanya taking on his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira under MMA rules for the UFC middleweight title. However, the fight card is now looking stacked, with plenty of amazing fights on offer, including another title fight.

Carla Esparza is set to put her UFC strawweight belt on the line against vicious striker Weili Zhang in the UFC 281 co-main event. The event will take place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden and currently has 10 bouts confirmed for the card. A lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler is also rumored to be on the card, but has yet to be confirmed.

Another exciting bout sees rising star Molly McCann take on Erin Blanchfield in the women's flyweight division. The American is currently 9-1 as a professional, so will be a tough test for 'Meatball'.

Dominick Reyes will also feature on the UFC 281 main card, with 'The Devastator' set to face Ryan Spann in the light heavyweight division. The prelims include a fight between Mike Trizano and Seung Woo Choi in the 145lb division.

Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano will take on Brad Riddell, who is currently 10-3 as a professional mixed martial artist. MMA veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz, meanwhile, will feature, facing Argentina's Silvana Gómez Juárez at 115lbs.

Undefeated German MMA fighter Ottman Azaitar will put his unbeaten record on the line against Matt Frevola at lightweight. Household name Dan Hooker will also be in action, looking to return to form against Claudio Puelles.

Also competing out of the City Kixkboxing team will be Carlos Ulberg, who will throw down with the in-form Nicolae Negumereanu.

How likely is Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 281?

As mentioned, Dustin Poirier is rumored to be facing Michael Chandler in New York at UFC 281. The event is set to take place on November 12, making a recent tweet from 'The Diamond' even more exciting.

Poirier announced on his verified Twitter account that he will be fighting on November 12, but didn't state who the fight would be against. Chandler has been the rumoured opponent for a while now, but nothing has been announced by the UFC.

'Iron' currently has a 2-2 record in the UFC after beating both Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson since joining the organization. However, Chandler has been between by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Poirier is currently coming off a loss after being submitted by Oliveira when attempting to take away the UFC lightweight belt from the Brazilian at UFC 269.

Edited by Harvey Leonard