UFC 281: Tickets, Date and Venue

You can buy tickets for UFC 281 at Ticketmaster.com. The prices for the New York based-event are $500-$5000, depending on the quality of seats. The stacked card will take place at the legendary Madison Square Garden on November 12 later this year.

There are still plenty of tickets up for grabs, despite the main event being one of the most intriguing bouts this year. Israel Adesanya will be taking on Alex Pereira in the main event. The two UFC fighters faced each other twice during their kickboxing careers, with Pereira winning both times.

The UFC 281 card will also see Carla Esparza and Weili Zhang compete for the women's strawweight championship. It is another title fight at the event. Another hyped bout is Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler at lightweight. This is Poirier's first bout since losing against Charles Oliveira in a championship bout at UFC 269. Chandler won his previous fight, beating Tony Ferguson via stoppage in the second round.

Crowd favorite Molly McCann is also competing on the main card, with Erin Blanchfield providing a tough challenge for the 125lbs contender. Dominick Reyes and Ryan Spann will kick-off the main card with a bout in the light-heavyweight division.

Watch Adesanya's official trailer here:

Who else is competing at UFC 281?

As mentioned, the main card at UFC 281 is already stacked, but there are still some interesting bouts currently scheduled for the New York event. Mike Trizano and Seung Woo Choi will meet each other in the featherweight division. Both fighters often provide exciting contests.

Renato Moicano and Brad Riddell will surely put on a show when they clash in the lightweight division. Women's MMA legend Karolina Kowalkiewicz will once again compete in the UFC, with Silvana Gómez Juárez making her fourth UFC appearance against 'The Polish Princess'.

Undefeated German-born fighter Ottman Azaitar will take on Matt Frevola in the lightweight division. Dan Hooker will be hoping to get back to winning ways when facing Claudio Puelles. Another light heavyweight bout sees Carlos Ulberg and Nicolae Negumereanu clash at UFC 281.

