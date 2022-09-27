UFC 283 fight card: What bout has been confirmed for the Rio de Janeiro event?

UFC 283 is set to take place on January 21st next year and will be held at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The event is of course a pay-per-view card, but as of this writing, only one bout has been confirmed.

Undefeated Brazilian fighter Gabriel Bonfim will be taking on Mounir Lazzez in the welterweight division. Bonfim is currently 13-0 and beat Trey Waters in Dana White's Contender Series via submission in the opening round, which earned the 25-year-old a UFC contract.

Gabriel Bonfim's future opponent, Mounir Lazzez, has much more experience in the UFC than the Brazilian. Lazzez has fought three times in the organization, beating Ange Loosa and Abdul Razak Alhassan.

'The Sniper' suffered his first promotional defeat when taking on Warlley Alves at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny.

What other fights are rumored for UFC 283?

Deiveson Figueiredo is rumored to be taking on Brandon Moreno for a fourth time at UFC 283. The flyweight duo hold one win apiece over one another, with their first encounter ending in a majority draw.

Figueiredo's last three fights have been against Moreno, who is coming off a TKO victory over Kai Kara-France. Moreno holds the interim title and will be seeking undisputed gold when he eventually takes on his Brazilian counterpart.

Combat sports reporter Rodrigo Del Campo González recently claimed that negotiations are underway for their quadrilogy bout to take place at UFC 283.

"Can confirm final arrangements are taking place for Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo IV to unify the UFC's 125lb title on Jan 21st 2023 at #UFC283. First show in Brazil since March 2020, 1st in Rio since May 2019 and the 4th fight between in little over 2 years."

With former champions Charles Oliveira and Glover Teixeira set to fight over the next few months, it is unlikely that they will feature at UFC 283 in January next year. Brazilian legend Jose Aldo would've likely fought in Rio de Janeiro as well, but opted to hang up his gloves instead.

Another champion who could headline or co-headline a pay-per-view in Brazil is Amanda Nunes. 'The Lioness' is a two-division champion and could defend either one of her titles in her next outing.

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa are two matchups that have been heavily rumored. Costa even called out Chimaev for a middleweight scrap at UFC 283 during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

