UFC 288 Press Conference: Date, time and how to watch

UFC 288 will go down this Saturday, May 6th, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event will see Henry 'Triple C' Cejudo make his long-awaited comeback to the octagon.

He will challenge 135 lb champion Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt. Given Cejudo's press conference antics in the past, fans will be excited to see what he does this time around.

The press conference for UFC 288 is scheduled to take place at 5 P.M ET on Friday, May 5th. It will be followed by the ceremonial weigh-ins, where the fighters will go face-to-face for the fans and the press. Both the press conference, as well as the ceremonial weigh-ins will be streamed live on the UFC's official YouTube channel.

Cejudo and Sterling didn't wait for the ceremonial weigh-ins and were seen meeting each other face-to-face at a restaurant. In a video released earlier this week, the two can be seen having a conversation and sizing each other up.

The interaction appeared amicable and respectful, with both fighters looking ready to compete.

UFC 288 main event features Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling, Gilbert Burns, and Belal Muhammad to co-main

Cejudo and Sterling will face off to determine who the best 135 lb fighter in the world is. Cejudo is coming off a 3-year hiatus, with his last appearance in the octagon being when he defended his 135 lb strap against Dominick Cruz. Cejudo then vacated the belt to retire.

On his return, he is being granted a straight title shot against the current champion. Cejudo has stated that he plans on beating Sterling, defending the belt against O'Malley, and then moving up to face Alexander Volkanovski for the 145 lb strap. This will make him the first-ever three-division champion, further contributing to his status as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.

The co-main event will be a welterweight showdown between Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns and Belal 'Remember the Name' Muhammad. The two will square off in what is most likely a No.1 contender fight, with the winner surely staking their claim to fight for the belt next. Check out the entire card here.

