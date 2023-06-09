UFC 289 weigh-in results: Find out the official weight of the headliners and co-headliners here

UFC 289 will be headlined by Amanda 'The Lioness' Nunes and Irene Aldana as they face off for Nunes' 135 lb strap. Originally, Nunes was slated to headline the event alongside Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout, but Pena pulled out due to injury.

Irene Aldana replaced Pena, and the surging Mexican contender will look to make the most of her opportunity as she faces the consensus GOAT of women's MMA in Amanda Nunes. Nunes is heading into the bout after regaining her title from Julianna Pena. On the other hand, Aldana is riding a 2-fight win streak and is coming off a finish against Macy Chiasson.

Both Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana successfully made weight, with both fighters weighing in at the bantamweight championship limit of 135 lbs.

Nunes, Aldana, Oliveira, and Dariush all make weight, main and co-mains set for UFC 289

The co-main event will feature a title eliminator in the lightweight division, as Charles Oliveira will face Beneil Dariush. The winner will most likely be next in line for a chance at Islam Makhachev's 155 lb belt.

As most fans know, Oliveira lost his belt to Makhachev and has been clamoring for revenge ever since.

On the other hand, Dariush is riding an 8-fight win streak heading into the bout on the back of a conclusive win over Matheusz Gamrot. Dariush is yet to receive a UFC title shot, so he will look to cement his status as the No.1 contender with a statement win over Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira weighed in under the lightweight championship limit of 155 lbs, hitting the scales at 154 lbs. Dariush weighed in at the fight limit of 156 lbs. For championship fights, the limit is the weight the division is set at 155 lbs for lightweight, 170 lbs for welterweight, and so on. For non-title fights, fighters are allowed to weigh in up to 1 lb over the limit.

While the rest of the UFC 289 card isn't the most stacked, there are some interesting fights. The co-main, however, is the fight most fans, casual and hardcore alike, will be looking forward to.

Check out the rest of the UFC 289 card here:

