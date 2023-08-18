UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley weigh-in results  - Find out the official weight of main eventers and other fighters here

The highly anticipated UFC 292 will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The main event of the upcoming pay-per-view will showcase Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC host hotel in Boston.

O'Malley was the fighter to weigh in, registering at 135 pounds. Shortly after, the reigning champion Sterling also tipped the scales at 135 pounds, which is the upper limit permitted for their bantamweight title match.

In the co-main event of UFC 292, strawweight champion Zhang Weili embarks on her inaugural title defense during her second tenure, as she squares off against Amanda Lemos. Both fighter successfully met their weight requirements, with Weili tipping the scale at 115 pounds and Lemos at 114 pounds.

Complete results for UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley weigh-ins

Main Card

Aljamain Sterling (135 lbs) vs. Sean O’Malley (135 lbs): bantamweight title bout

Zhang Weili (115 lbs) vs. Amanda Lemos (114 lbs): strawweight title bout

Neil Magny (170.5 lbs) vs. Ian Garry (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5 lbs) vs. Mario Bautista (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Marlon Vera (136 lbs) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135 lbs): bantamweight bout

Preliminary Card

Chris Weidman (186 lbs) vs. Brad Tavares (185 lbs): middleweight bout

Gregory Rodrigues (186 lbs) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185 lbs): middleweight bout

Kurt Holobaugh (155.5 lbs) vs. Austin Hubbard (155 lbs): lightweight (TUF Finale) bout

Brad Katona (135 lbs) vs. Cody Gibson (135 lbs): bantamweight (TUF Finale) bout

Andre Petroski (186 lbs) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185 lbs): middleweight bout

Andrea Lee (125 lbs) vs. Natalia Silva (125 lbs): Women's flyweight bout

Karine Silva (125 lbs) vs. Maryna Moroz (125 lbs): Women's flyweight bout