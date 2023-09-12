UFC 293 fighter gives update on dislocated shoulder, says doctors are “worried about some of the ligaments having ruptured”

Jack Jenkins recently injured his arm during his fight against Chepe Mariscal at UFC 293 last weekend. The 30-year-old Australian revealed that while he's avoided breaking any bones during his fight against Mariscal, he may have to undergo an MRI exam to check for ruptured ligaments.

Jenkins dislocated his right elbow after trying to defend a throw attempt by Mariscal in the second round of their bout last weekend in Sydney. Mariscal took advantage of Jenkins' incorrectly planted arm and followed up with a hard shot on the ground to secure a TKO.

Expand Tweet

In a recent Instagram post, Jack Jenkins addressed the injuries he suffered at UFC 293 and stated:

"Dislocated my elbow yesterday, went straight to the hospital. No fractures or anything like that, but I’m going to need an MRI. They’re a little bit worried about some of the ligaments having ruptured... Worst case scenario, I’m going to need surgery, but not much we can do about that now."

Prior to his loss against Chepe Mariscal, Jenkins was riding a nine-fight unbeaten streak. Addressing the defeat that snapped his streak, 'Phar' continued:

"I broke my foot six weeks ago. We had to train without kicking and without running and a lot of stuff for the last little bit, but we still got to the fight in really good shape, and that didn’t have anything to do with the result.”

Robert Whittaker credits Sean Strickland for making Israel Adesanya look "off" at UFC 293

Robert Whittaker recently shared his two cents on how the headlining act of UFC 293 played out this past weekend.

An exciting middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland headlined UFC 293. While 'The Last Stylebender' was highly expected to beat 'Tarzan' and secure his sixth title defense, Strickland shocked the world with his incredible performance.

Against all odds, the 32-year-old American secured a unanimous decision victory after outpointing Adesanya over five rounds and went home as the new UFC middleweight champion.

While many claimed that the Nigerian-born Kiwi was simply having an "off" day, Robert Whittaker disagrees. During an episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker claimed that Strickland effectively nullified Adesanya's attacks and was prepared for whatever the former champion threw at him. 'The Reaper' said:

"Strickland had an answer for every one of Izzy’s techniques... For every one of Izzy’s strengths, Strickland had an answer... I see a lot of things popping up, saying that Izzy looked off. I don’t think he had an off night. He looked off because Sean shut him down."

Catch Whittaker's comments below (11:11):