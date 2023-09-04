UFC 293 press conference timings: When does the event start in the USA, UK, Australia, and India?

UFC 293 will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Given the differences in timezone, viewers from the U.S can tune in to the main event at 10 pm E.T, while the early prelims kick off around 6:30 pm E.T.

Prior to the main card, however, is the press conference. With a card of such magnitude, press conferences are always a key part of fight week. This time around, both fighters in the main-event are known to be fan favorites, especially on the mic.

They've also made things somewhat personal over the last couple of years and so, fans are looking forward to what Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland have to say to each other.

The UFC 293 Press Conference is set to go down on Thursday, September 7 early in the morning at 4 am E.T. UK Fans can watch it at 9 A.M BST. Indian fans can catch the conference at 1:30 PM. This means that the event will go down live at 6 pm local time in Sydney, Australia.

UFC 293 main event sees Israel Adesanya facing Sean Strickland, card features a lot of local talent

UFC 293 will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between defending champion Israel Adesanya and surging contender, Sean Strickland. The card is set to feature a lot of talent from Australia and New Zealand, including a few fighters from City Kickboxing, the gym out of which UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski train.

The co-main event will see fan favorite and Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa face Alexander Volkov. Prior to that, Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos will throw down in a flyweight blockbuster.

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane and Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj will round off the rest of the main card, with Pedro and Turkalj set to kick off the main card.

The prelim card is set to feature Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da Un as it's featured bout. Other exciting fighters on the card include Jamie Mullarkey and Nasrat Haqparast. Fans in the U.S can catch the main card at 10 pm E.T on Friday, September 9th, with the prelim card at 6:30 pm E.T.

