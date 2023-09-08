UFC 293 Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight by a big margin, both headliners tip the scale under 185lbs

The official weigh-ins for the UFC 293 pay-per-view recently concluded and it didn't come without controversy as one fighter missed weight by a huge margin.

The headliners, Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, both made weight and hit the scales at 184.8 and 184.9 pounds respectively. The two will lock horns for the UFC middleweight championship in what will be Adesanya's first title defense of his second reign.

Moreover, Jared Cannonier who is serving as the backup fighter for the main event also weighed under the championship limit. Co-main event fighters, Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov, made weight as well. While Tuivasa stepped on the scale at 265.2 pounds, Volkov weighed in at 262.9 pounds.

All the fighters on the UFC 293 card successfully made weight apart from Shane Young, who missed the non-title featherweight limit by nearly four pounds.

Young stepped on the scale at 149.75 pounds, while his scheduled opponent Gabriel Miranda successfully made weight (144.95 pounds). Despite the fighter missing weight, the bout has not been canceled and will proceed as a catchweight fight with Young agreeing to forfeit 30% of his purse as penalty.

UFC 293 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya views himself as the underdog against Sean Strickland

As one would expect, Israel Adesanya has emerged as a massive favorite going into his bout against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. While 'The Last Stylebender' is expected to defeat Strickland with relative ease, he is viewing himself as the underdog for the fight.

During a recently held media scrum, the UFC middleweight champion had this to say:

"I don't listen to those voices. I hear people say, 'The odds are this... I'm putting my parlay on you.' Man f**k your parlay, I put my life on this s**t. I don't listen to those voices. I look at myself as the underdog in this fight. I don't even know where my belt is. This is not even my belt, I don't give a f**k. I just want to beat people up."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments in the video below (6:00):