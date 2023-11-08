UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-in: What time will the fighters head in for the face-offs?

UFC 295 will take place on Saturday, November 11th, in Madison Square Garden, New York City. It will be the UFC's penultimate pay-per-view event of the year, and will be headlined by a clash between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight strap.

Prior to fight night, of course, are the weigh-ins and the ceremonial weigh-ins, where we can see the fighters face-off one last time before they enter the octagon the following day.

The UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday, November 10th, and will be held at the Theatre at MSG, a smaller arena within Madison Square Garden that can host approximately five thousand people. It will take place at 5 PM ET, or 2 PM PT for viewers on the west coast.

The UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins will also be preceded by the official weigh-in show, where many active and retired fighters, including legends of the sport, give their thoughts on the matchups that are scheduled to go down on fight night.

The official weigh-in show will not be open to the public, and will be when the fighters are actually required to make the weight limit on the scales. Ceremonial weigh-ins, as the name suggests, are ceremonial, and the fighters need not be at the weight limit for the face-offs.

The ceremonial weigh-ins, as well as the weigh-in show will be streamed on the UFC's official YouTube channel, on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and TikTok.

UFC 295 to be headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, Aspinall vs. Pavlovich to co-main

UFC 295's previous main event, which was Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, fell through due to a pectoral injury that Jones sustained during his preparation for the bout. As a result, the previous co-main, Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the vacant middleweight belt, was bumped up to occupy the main-event slot.

The co-main event has since been changed to an interim heavyweight title bout between Russian marauder, Sergei Pavlovich, and the English mixed martial artist, Tom Aspinall.

The winner of the bout will become the interim champion, and will eventually face the winner of Jones vs. Miocic, which has been pushed to next year, to unify the belts.