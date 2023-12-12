UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

The UFC will end 2023 with a blockbuster pay-per-view event headlined by Leon Edwards and Colby Covington this weekend. The pair are set to lock horns at UFC 296 which is scheduled for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

UFC 296 is the final pay-per-view of this year and will see two title fights at the very top of the card. Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will serve as the main event where 'Rocky' will be defending his title for the second time. In the co-headliner, Alexandre Pantoja will face Brandon Royval, making his first defense of the flyweight belt he captured from Brandon Moreno.

The main card is set to kick off at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET in the United States. In the United Kingdom, that's 3 AM GMT on December 17. For viewers in India, the main card will begin at 8:30 AM on December 17. The fighters are expected to walk out for the main event roughly two and a half hours after the card kicks off, so at 10:30 PM ET/1:30 AM ET in the U.S., 5:30 AM GMT in the U.K., and 11 AM in India.

Viewers in the U.S. can catch the prelims and early prelims on ESPN+. The main card will be available for pay-per-view (PPV). In the UK, TNT Sports Box Office will be broadcasting the event. Viewers in India can catch UFC 296 on SonyLIV and will require a subscription to do so.

UFC 296: What fights take place before Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington?

While Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is set to be the biggest draw, the card is by no means top-heavy. Apart from the main and co-main events, UFC 296 has some fantastic fights in store.

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is not the only welterweight clash on the card. Ian Garry will take on former teammate Vicente Luque in what is sure to be a thrilling striking matchup. We will witness Shavkat Rakhmonov taking on Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in another welterweight clash.

Kicking off the main card will be Tony Ferguson, who will be hoping to snap a six-fight losing skid when he faces the surging Paddy Pimblett. If Ferguson comes short on the night, many believe it will be the end of the road for 'El Cucuy'.

The prelims feature some fan-favorite fighters as well, including the likes of Cody Garbrandt, Josh Emmett, and Bryce Mitchell, among others.

The UFC has put on a tremendous card, making UFC 296 one that fans will not want to miss.

