UFC 296 odds and betting lines: Who are the favorites to emerge victorious in Las Vegas? Everything you need to know

Nine months after ending his trilogy with Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards is set to attempt a second title defense against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja will attempt his first title defense in a rematch with Brandon Royval. Pantoja submitted Royval in their first meeting and won the belt two fights later by defeating Brandon Moreno for the third time at UFC 290.

Also on the main card, the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov and fan-favorite Stephen Thompson will face off, while Ian Machado Garry will look to take down former teammate Vicente Luque. Former interim champion Tony Ferguson will also make his return after going viral for training with David Goggins and aim to hand Paddy Pimblett his first UFC loss.

Rakhmonov is currently the biggest favorite on the card at over 5-1. Pimblett is the second-largest favorite at -365 with Ferguson currently on a six-fight losing streak.

In total, 14 fights will take place at UFC 296. Of the 28 competing fighters, 16 of them are currently ranked in the UFC's top 15, while five are either current or former champions.

View the full betting odds for UFC 296 below. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 296 Betting Odds

Early preliminary card - 6 PM ET / 11 PM GMT

Randy Brown (-260) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+210)

Martin Buday (-162) vs. Shamil Gaziev (+136)

Andre Fili (-170) vs. Lucas Almeida (+142)

Tagir Ulanbekov (-175) vs. Cody Durden (+145)

Alonzo Menifield (+210) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-258)

Preliminary card - 8 PM ET / 1 AM GMT

Casey O'Neill (-200) vs. Ariane Lipski (+165)

Cody Garbrandt (-205) vs. Brian Kelleher (+170)

Irene Aldana (-225) vs. Karol Rosa (+185)

Josh Emmett (+180) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-218)

Main card - 10 PM ET / 3 AM GMT

Vicente Luque (+295) vs. Ian Machado Garry (-375)

Tony Ferguson (+260) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-365)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-520) vs. Stephen Thompson (+390)

Alexandre Pantoja (-180) vs. Brandon Royval (+150)

Leon Edwards (-148) vs. Colby Covington (+124)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change