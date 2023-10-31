UFC 296 tickets: Where can you buy them and how much do they cost?

We are fast approaching the end of 2023 and the UFC’s busy schedule for the year will be capped by the stacked UFC 296 pay-per-view event.

So far this year, the organization has put together several high-grossing events that produced amazing fights, historic performances, and legacy-defining moments. The final numbered card of 2023 looks set to follow suit.

UFC 296, headlined by the welterweight title fight between reigning champion Leon Edwards and former interim titleholder Colby Covington, will take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets for the event are still available as the venue boasts a massive 20,000-seat capacity. Fans interested in watching the action live from the stands can purchase tickets from the official website of the T-Mobile Arena. Depending on the distance from the octagon and the quality of view, tickets will cost between $300 to $1,500.

The UFC also offers VIP packages for fight week, which include reserved seats for the weigh-ins, dedicated VIP entrances, and a post-fight Octagon experience, to name a few perks.

These packages will cost between $1,250 and $3,750. To shell out the extra money for the immersive experience, go to the UFC's official website to purchase them.

UFC 296: What’s at stake?

In the main event of UFC 296, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will attempt the second defence of his title against Colby Covington. Edwards, a striker by trade, solved the puzzle of Kamaru Usman’s wrestling masterfully in their UFC 286 rematch and raised his stock in the division.

However, Colby Covington offers a completely different style of grappling, paired with high-volume striking. This will be his third crack at the UFC title after coming up short on two occasions against Usman.

Before that fight, newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is set to rematch old foe Brandon Royval in the UFC 296 co-headliner. Pantoja emerged victorious in their first meeting via second-round submission.

However, both men have progressed significantly since the fight and have new weapons in their arsenal that may surprise the other.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan’s Shavkat Rakhmonov will test himself against an elite striker in Stephen Thompson. The winner of this fight may have a strong case for the next title shot in the division.

Former interim lightweight champion and fan-favorite fighter Tony Ferguson will also attempt to snap his six-fight losing streak with a potential win over Paddy Pimblett.

The UFC 296 fight card features several other matchups that have the potential to be absolute wars.