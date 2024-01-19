UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis weigh-in results: How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

The highly anticipated UFC 297 is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main event of the first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2024 will feature Sean Strickland defending his UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis.

The official weigh-ins for the event were held on Friday, Jan. 19, at the host hotel in Toronto. Strickland was the first fighter to step on the scale, recording a weight of 184.75 pounds. Subsequently, du Plessis tipped the scale at 184 pounds, one pound under the middleweight title bout limit.

In the co-main event of UFC 297, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva are set to compete for the vacant bantamweight title. Pennington weighed in at 134.8 pounds, while Bueno Silva recorded an even weight of 135 pounds, officially confirming their bout.

The official weigh-in will be followed by the UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins, scheduled to kick off at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT on the same day in the United States, corresponding to a 10 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom.

This public event at the Scotiabank Arena is free and open to everyone. Fans around the world can catch the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins on various platforms including UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

Complete results for UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis weigh-in

Main Card

Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus du Plessis (184): middleweight title bout

Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135): women's bantamweight title bout

Neil Magny (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (170.5): welterweight bout

Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5): middleweight bout

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75): featherweight bout

Preliminary Card

Brad Katona (136) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.25): bantamweight bout

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (145.5): featherweight bout

Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras (139.75): bantamweight bout, Taveras missed weight

Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs Polyana Viana (115.75): strawweight bout

Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs Sam Patterson (169.5): welterweight bout

Jasmine Jasudavicius (133) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (133.5): moved to bantamweight from original flyweight bout

Malcolm Gordon (127.5) vs. Jimmy Flick (126): Gordon failed to make the flyweight limit.