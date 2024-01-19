UFC 297: Walkout songs Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, Raquel Pennington, and others have used before

UFC 297 is set to kick off the pay-per-view calendar for 2024 with a stacked fight card scheduled for this weekend at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

In the main event, Sean Strickland is poised to put his UFC middleweight title on the line against Dricus du Plessis. This highly anticipated event marks the 32-year-old Californian's inaugural title defense, while du Plessis stands on the brink of history as the first South African fighter to contend for a UFC title.

Strickland pulled off a massive upset by outstriking Israel Adesanya and claiming the 185-pound title at UFC 293 last September. Meanwhile, 'Stillknocks' secured a second-round stoppage victory over Robert Whittaker last July at UFC 290, earning him the title shot.

In the co-main event of UFC 297, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will compete for the vacant bantamweight title, left unclaimed since Amanda Nunes retired following her unanimous decision victory against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023.

The UFC has assembled an impressive array of matchups, featuring a championship doubleheader and showcasing top-tier talents from the Canadian scene. An essential aspect of an exciting fight card is the walk-out, which plays a significant role in setting up the atmosphere for each bout.

The walk-out song is a distinctive medium for fighters to express their individuality, evoke a vibe, and convey their intentions. Moreover, it serves as a potent tool to energize the crowd.

Explore the walkout songs previously used by some of the fighters featured on the UFC 297 lineup.

Which songs did Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis walk out to?

With an octagon record of 15-5, Sean Strickland consistently aligns his music choice with his bold all-American persona. There's a chance he might opt for 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (Metal Version) by Megaraptor as his walkout song, a track he has stuck with for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis, with a 6-0 UFC record, is likely to stick with his usual walkout anthem, 'Live it up' by Airbourne. This has been his consistent entrance song since he made his octagon debut in 2020.

Which songs did Raquel Pennington, Mayra Bueno Silva, and others walk out to?

Raquel Pennington, with a 12-5 octagon record, strives to extend her five-fight win streak and translate it into UFC gold. She's expected to choose 'The Bravest' by Sir Rosevelt as her walkout music, replicating her choice from her previous bout. Meanwhile, she may also opt for 'Can’t Hold Us' by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, the same song she used in her UFC 205 entrance against Miesha Tate.

Mayra Bueno Silva, with a UFC record of 5-2, is also vying for the 135-pound title and is likely to walk out to 'Tente Outra Vez' by Chitaozinho & Xororo, the same song she used in her now no-contest bout against Holly Holm. However, 'Sheetara' is known for her spontaneous song choices and might opt for something different.

Among the other entrance songs chosen by fighters is 'No Regrets' by Lecrae feat. Suzy Rock, a track associated with the veteran Neil Magny. Looking to bounce back from his one-sided defeat to Ian Garry, 'The Haitian Sensation' aims to add another UFC victory to his record, which would bring his total wins to 22.

Magny is scheduled to take on Canadian Mike Malott, who could opt for 'Fat Lip' by Sum 41, a song that led to the collapse of the security railing due to enthusiastic fans during his previous walkout at UFC 289.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 297 fight card:

Chris Curtis: 'Techno Syndrome' (Mortal Kombat) by The Immortals/ 'Industry Baby' by Lil Nas X

Marc-Andre Barriault: 'Fire On Up' by Paper Kings/ 'Monster' by Skillet

Arnold Allen: 'We Will Rock You' by Queen

Movsar Evloev: 'Melodies of the Mountain' by Sulambek Mamilov

Charles Jourdain: 'John Wick Mode' by Le Castle Vania

Polyana Viana: 'Vibe Animes #2' by Prod. Sidney Scaccio