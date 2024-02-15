UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-in: What time are the final face-offs?

UFC 298 is set to electrify the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this weekend with an exciting lineup of fights.

Fighters preparing to enter the octagon on Saturday, Feb. 17, must undergo the rigorous process of weight-cutting. The official weigh-in for UFC 298 is set to begin at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on Friday, Feb. 16, in the United States, equivalent to a 5 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom.

Although the event is closed to the public, fans can tune in to watch the live weigh-in show on UFC.com and the official social media platforms of the MMA promotion, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

The official weigh-in will be followed by ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at Honda Center at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, which is free and open to the public. For viewers in the U.K., the event will be available live at 1 AM GMT on Saturday, Feb. 17, while those in India can watch it at 6:30 AM IST. The event will be streamed live on the UFC's official social media platforms.

Credits: UFC website

In the main event of UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up to defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria. Additionally, in the co-main event, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are scheduled to face off in a pivotal middleweight bout.

Elsewhere on the card, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is slated to battle Merab Dvalishvili in a potential bantamweight title eliminator, veteran Geoff Neal will go head-to-head with Ian Garry in a welterweight showdown, and Anthony Hernandez will collide against Roman Kopylov in a middleweight clash.

Expand Tweet

UFC 298: Fight card and main event walkout start time

The UFC 298 preliminary card broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, Feb. 17 in the United States, which corresponds to a start time of 1 AM GMT on Sunday, Feb. 18 in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card is set to kick off around 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT in the U.S., equating to a start time of 3 AM GMT in the U.K. The main event fighters are anticipated to make their entrances at approximately 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 PM PT/ 5:30 AM GMT, although this timing is subject to change based on the outcomes of earlier fights on the card.