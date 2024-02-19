UFC 298 payouts revealed: CSAC releases fight purse numbers for Alexander Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, Paulo Costa and more

With UFC 298 taking place in Anaheim, the California State Athletic Commission has released the minimum salary payment for all of the competing athletes on the card.

Of the names released, notable stars Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Henry Cejudo, and Mackenzie Dern topped the list as the event's highest-paid fighters. The disclosed pay amounts do not include post-fight bonuses, sponsorship salaries, or off-contract discrete payments.

Volkanovski led the pack with a $750,000 minimum guaranteed, not including the pay-per-view bonus as the defending champion. Topuria ranked as a distant second at $350,000, though the new champion likely accrued an extra paycheck for his championship-winning performance. 'El Matador' was also one of three Performance of the Night bonus winners for an extra $50,000.

Though Topuria had the second-highest guaranteed number, Whittaker was given a larger disclosed amount, ending up with $400,000 with his win bonus included. Topuria's contracted pay was reported as a flat rate with no win bonus announced.

Having the fourth-highest guaranteed pay, Costa raked in $250,000 as one-half of the co-main event, while Cejudo was paid $150,000 in what was likely the final fight of his career. Shockingly, Cejudo's final disclosed amount equaled that of Miranda Maverick, who competed in the first fight of the night.

UFC 298 payout for every fighter on the card

Although 13 fighters received six-figure paychecks from UFC 298, six also were compensated $20,000 or below with little experience in the octagon. Reporter Amy Kaplan also pointed out the shockingly low guaranteed rate for Ian Machado Garry, who was given less than all four women on the card before his win bonus.

Mackenzie Dern, Roman Kopylov, Carlos Vera, and Junior Tafa were all short-notice replacements, likely adding extra cash to their contract.

View the full payout with post-fight and win bonuses included for every fighter on UFC 298:

Alexander Volkanovski: $750,000

Ilia Topuria: $400,000 — $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus included

Robert Whittaker: $400,000

Paulo Costa: $250,000

Mackenzie Dern: $250,000 — $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus included

Merab Dvalishvili: $210,000

Amanda Lemos: $210,000 — $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus included

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $200,000

Anthony Hernandez: $172,000 — $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus included

Henry Cejudo: $150,000

Miranda Maverick: $150,000

Ian Machado Garry: $110,000

Geoff Neal: $108,000

Roman Kopylov: $80,000

Andrea Lee: $70,000

Zhang Mingyang: $70,000 — $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus included

Rinya Nakamura: $46,000

Junior Tafa: $23,000

Danny Barlow: $20,000

Oban Elliott: $20,000

Val Woodburn: $15,000

Josh Quinlan: $12,000

Carlos Vera: $12,000

Brendson Ribeiro: $10,000