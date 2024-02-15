UFC 298 press conference time: When is the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria media event?

The highly anticipated UFC 298 pay-per-view event is right around the corner. Many are eagerly looking forward to watching the fighters on the card trade verbal jabs at the pre-fight press conference before their octagon showdowns.

The UFC 298 press conference is set to take place on Feb.15 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Fans can catch the presser live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The press conference will feature main card stars like Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Merab Dvalishvili, and Henry Cejudo.

Fans will also be treated to a UFC 300 Q&A session on Feb.16 at the Honda Center. Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Aljamain Sterling, and Jim Miller will attend this special event. It's set to be a free-for-all event, which will also be streamed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

As for UFC 298, the card will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Volkanovski and Topuria. Meanwhile, Costa will return to action against Whittaker in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, 'The Future' will face Neal in a welterweight battle, and Cejudo will test his skills against Dvalishvili in a pivotal bantamweight contest.

Henry Cejudo commits to retirement with UFC 298 loss against Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement in May 2020 after beating Dominick Cruz via second-round knockout at UFC 249. After three years away from the octagon, 'Triple C' returned to action against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 in May 2023.

After an exciting five-round contest, Sterling emerged victorious via split decision. Cejudo is now set to face Sterling's longtime friend and training partner, Merab Dvalishvili, at UFC 298 this weekend.

Ahead of the fight, the former two-division champion confirmed that he's prepared to walk away from the sport again if he loses.

At the UFC 298 media day, Cejudo spoke to reporters about his commitment to beating Dvalishvili and said:

"The goal is still 145 pounds. I've already defended my 135-pound weight... I feel like I've earned it with my accolades and the merit that I've been able to do in combat sports, I don't think you can deny me... To top all that off, this is all or nothing... I either win it all, or I'm not going to have it at all, and I'm out; I'm done."

