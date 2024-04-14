UFC 300: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage: Live round-by-round updates

A highly anticipated middleweight contest kicks off the main card action at UFC 300 as the rising star Bo Nickal faces his toughest career test in Cody Brundage.

Nickal has so far looked untouchable since starting MMA professionally in 2022, first appearing on Jorge Masvidal's iKON FC promotion. After picking up a first round KO win in his debut, he then made his way to Dana White's Contender Series where he picked up another two first round finishes which impressed White enough to hand him a UFC contract.

The 28-year-old is also a highly accomplished wrestler and has won multiple medals in freestyle wrestling. His accolades include the NCAA Division I national championship, which he has won three times.

Heading into his fight with Brundage, Nickal is 5-0 so far in his MMA career and has won every fight in the first round. Thanks to his impressive resume and his high ceiling, Nickal enters the octagon as the biggest opening betting favorite in UFC history (-2000).

For Brundage (+950), the 29-year-old has been tasked with causing the upset and putting a stop to the hype train surrounding his opponent. He boasts a 10-5 professional record (4-4 in the UFC) and is on a two-fight winstreak.

UFC 300: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Round 1:

Brundage starts the fight immediately on the front foot by throwing a head kick and attempts a flying knee. Nickal responds with a takedown but Brundage is immediately back on his feet and is up against the fence.

After holding Brundage against the cage for some time, Nickal lifts the 29-year-old into the air and slams him to the canvas but once again Brundage is up on his feet.

Their grappling exchange eventually leads to the floor and Nickal takes a full back mount. After spending a moment looking for a submission, the 28-year-old finds himself in full mount and lands heavy elbows on Brundage.

Brundage eventually battles out of the full mount but remains held by Nickal until the final bell, meaning Bo Nickal enters the second round of an MMA bout for the first time in his career.

Round 2:

The second round begins with a brief pause from the referee as some material is removed from the cage. Brundage then lands a kick and defends a takedown by throwing Nickal off of him.

Nickal immediately shoots again, however, and finds success this time as he takes Cody Brundage to the canvas. Nickal then finds himself in full mount and is trying to set up an arm triangle.

Brundage tries to scamble out of the full mount but gives up his back in the process. He then defends an attempted rear-naked choke by Nickal. It proves futile, however, as Nickal eventually locks in the submission for the immediate tap.

Official result: Bo Nickal def. Cody Brundage via Submission (3:38 minute of Round 2)

