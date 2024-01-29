“UFC 300 is not that great” - Ranked lightweight openly calls out fight card for UFC’s landmark April event

UFC 300 is not getting the proverbial five-star rating from one of the best 155-pounders in the company.

This sentiment was imparted recently on The MMA Hour as Ariel Helwani spoke to the individual in question.

Renato Moicano was speaking to the tenured journalist and when the looming April 13th pay-per-view event in Las Vegas was brought up, Moicano said,

"For me, I will be honest as a fan, you know, and as a YouTuber, UFC 300 is not that great. I will be honest with you, it's not that great. It's good like I say for me, the only fight that I'm interested here is Justin Gaethje -Max Holloway. Calvin Kattar and (Aljamain) Sterling, Charles (Oliveira) and (Arman) Tsarukyan, Bobby Green-Jim Miller, for me personally."

Check out Moicano discussing UFC 300 on The MMA Hour below:

The current UFC 300 card as it stands

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan, Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling, as well as Bobby Green vs Jim Miller all got the Moicano blessing but what else fills out the tentpole event?

Jessica Andrade and Marina Rodriguez clash at strawweight with the former champion facing an ever-rising contender.

Sodiq Yusuff versus Diego Lopes is a meaningful matchup between a ranked featherweight versus a surging star looking to break into the rankings, respectively.

The UFC Strawweight Championship is on the line as prolific belt holder Zhang Weili defends the gold against streaking 115-pounder Xiaonan Yan. Former UFC and Rizin light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka tests skills against ranked 205-pound UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakić.

Hotshot 185-pounder Bo Nickal takes on Cody Brundage in the coming months. Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt is a compelling battle between former champions with fistic fireworks written all over it.

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison sees the former UFC bantamweight champion take on the former PFL lightweight tournament champion in the latter's promotional debut as well as MMA debut at 135 pounds.